Tagir Khalilov impressed by 19-year-old foe Liao Shixu after ONE Fight Night 32 brawl: “He’s good”

32-year-old Azerbaijani-Russian Muay Thai veteran 'Samingpri' Tagir Khalilov had nothing but praise for his most recent opponent, despite taking home another impressive victory last weekend.
Khalilov went to war with China's Liao Shixu at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on Saturday, and earned a hard-fought unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards after three rounds of action.
Following the contest, Khalilov spoke highly about his foe.
He told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post:
"I know Chinese [athletes] are very good fighters, you know. They have a good heart. They have a good chin. It’s true. I hit him hard. Before when I fought in Hong Kong last time, with a Chinese also, I hit him so much but nothing for him. But yes, he’s good. He’s good."
With the win, Khalilov snapped a two-fight skid and is now back in the win column.
ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, June 7. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Tagir Khalilov says no issues with weight in latest victory: "This time it was easy"
While Tagir Khalilov has had his fair share of struggles on the scales over the years, it was a non-factor in his latest fight at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video last weekend.
He told Nick Atkin:
"Of course, because when I come I don’t have to worry about that. Before this, every time we worry about hydration and it makes us nervous. It’s not good for us because we’re here to fight. But this time it was easy for me. It was no worries for me."
