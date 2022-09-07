"Nearly 100k followers" - Viral BKFC fighter Tai Emery who flashed the audience reveals massive jump in OnlyFans and Instagram fanbase following controversial moment 

Tai Emery, a fighter on the Bare Knuckle FC promotion, recently captured headlines in the MMA world after she flashed the crowd following a knockout victory at BKFC Thailand 3.

Emery said that in the week leading up to the fight, she dropped several hints to BKFC management that she might do something along these lines. After being asked if any backlash had come her way, she said:

"I have been completely enabled to continue to be myself and so I shall."

Emery seems to be attempting to gain a fan-following with a trademark celebration following a victory, similar to that of Tai Tuivasa's 'shoey'.

Only time will tell if this is successful, but based on the recent uptick on her social media, Emery's new signature move is a fan-favorite.

"Holy moly, subscribers... Instagram I'm nearly at 100k followers from like 45 [thousand]. My OnlyFans went from maybe 40 to 2.5k."

Watch the interview below from 3:35:

Tai Emery is on her way to becoming a fan-favorite, with a fantastic knockout followed by an eye-catching celebration.

See Emery's knockout, followed by her celebration, below:

Tai Emery admits that there could have been more backlash to her actions at BKFC.

Tai Emery has taken the MMA world by storm following her unique, and instantly popular, post-fight celebration. Emery connected with a sharp one-two that finished her opponent and proceeded to jump onto the ropes of the ring and flash the crowd.

She said that she has received no backlash from the promotion, or from anyone else, but recognizes that things could have turned out worse for her.

Speaking to Mike Heck of MMAFightingonSBN, Emery said the following:

"There were a lot of people worried that I was going to get a lot of backlash. In Thailand it's actually illegal for women to show their breasts, but it is legal for a man that has fake breasts to be able to expose his chest. Being in a country that is mostly Buddhist, there could have been a lot of backlash."

Watch the interview below:

Tai Emery will count herself fortunate that there was no fallout from her actions, and it makes one wonder if she would have gotten away with the same thing if she were fighting in the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit