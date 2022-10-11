Tai Tuivasa next fight: What is Sergei Pavlovich's professional MMA record?

Tai Tuivasa is scheduled for yet another tough contest in the UFC's heavyweight division. He'll take on Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland on December 3 in Florida. Pavlovich currently has a professional record of 16-1, having lost only to Alistair Overeem.

'Bam Bam' last faced Ciryl Gane at UFC Fight Night Paris last month, losing in the third round via TKO after an impressive display of heart against the Frenchman.

Pavlovich has looked scarily dominant during his recent organizational outings, winning his last four bouts via stoppage. Even his loss against Overeem came in his debut.

Tai Tuivasa will look to get closer to a UFC heavyweight title shot with a win after a minor setback against Gane. However, Pavlovich joined the organization in 2018 and has been on a tear ever since, barring the Overeem fight.

Tai Tuivasa has quickly become a household name with his powerful performances inside the cage and light-hearted antics outside it. 'Bam Bam' puts on a show during his celebrations outside the cage, with a Shoey being inevitable after a Tuivasa victory.

However, his opponent is also starting to make a name for himself. Sergei Pavlovich's most impressive victory came in his latest bout, when he finished Derrick Lewis in the opening five minutes at UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2. Despite some fans questioning the stoppage, this victory acts as an exciting setup for his bout with 'Bam Bam' later this year.

How many fights did it take until Tai Tuivasa joined the UFC?

Many fighters often have to fight professionally for a long time before they're signed by the UFC and get to fight in the octagon. However, Tai Tuivasa only needed seven professional MMA wins before entering the UFC roster.

'Bam Bam' fought in regional Australian MMA events before joining the UFC. He has previously competed in Gladiators Cage Fighting, Australian FC, and Urban Fight Night. Tuivasa won all seven of his pre-UFC bouts via stoppage, which is likely what caught the eye of one of the biggest MMA organizations in the world.

Since joining the UFC, Tai Tuivasa has amassed an organizational record of eight wins and four losses in the heavyweight division. 'Bam Bam' has only lost to respected names such as Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov, Sergey Spivak and Ciryl Gane.

