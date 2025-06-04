Taiki Naito looking to break his own mold in next fight: “I’ve started to develop more of an offensive punching style”

Japanese striker Taiki Naito said he has shored up his offensive skills set. He is looking to showcase its result when he returns to action this week in Thailand. 'The Silent Sniper' is featured in a flyweight Muay Thai match against rising Colombian star Johan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 6.

It is one of the matches on offer at the event happening in Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. In an interview with ONE Championship, Naito touted the work he has done with his game, which he believes has made him an even dangerous fighter.

The 29-year-old Bell Wood Fight Team representative said:

“People probably think of my punching as mainly counter-punches, but I’ve started to develop more of an offensive punching style, and I’m excited about that aspect of myself.”

At ONE Fight Night 32, Taiki Naito is looking to halt a two-fight slide. He is out to do it against an opponent in Estupinan, 22, who has been on an impressive roll, winning all of his five matches to date since making his ONE Championship debut in May last year.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Estupinan sees an entertaining match against Taiki Naito

Johan Estupinan sees an entertaining match going down against Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Nigh 32. He believes that their kickboxing background adds further dimension to their Muay Thai battle.

'Panda Kick' cited this in an interview with the South China Morning Post ahead of his high-stakes match against the Japanese star, sharing:

"I'm also a kickboxer. So, you are going to see what I can do in this fight, and it will be a great show."

Watch the interview below:

Estupinan is hoping that a win over Taiki Naito will solidify his case for a shot at the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

