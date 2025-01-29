"Take it as a learning curve" - Jonathan Haggerty confident younger bro Freddie will bounce back after loss to Jordan Estupinan

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty was at ONE 170 on Friday, Jan. 24, not as a competitor but as a cornerman for his younger brother Freddie Haggerty, who welcomed Colombian standout Jordan Estupinan to ONE Championship.

The 20-year-old Haggerty let loose his best offensive techniques in the hopes of spoiling Estupinan's maiden outing. However, the 22-year-old channeled the fighting spirit of his twin brother and ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Estupinan to secure the unanimous decision win.

In a short video posted by ONE on Instagram, 'The General' offered some sage advice to Freddie in light of his first defeat under the ONE banner. He stated:

Trending

"Tough day at the office for young Fred. I'm proud of him, what a scrap. He's so young in his career. Don't take it as a loss, take it as a learning curve. The next one will be better. We'll work on what went wrong. And I feel like one more round, I know you can't say it, but one more round and it would have been game over for the other guy. But congrats to the other opponent."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty set to defend kickboxing gold at ONE 171

After fulfilling his responsibilities as the older sibling, Jonathan Haggerty will now turn his attention towards retaining the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Seeking to unseat him inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, is Chinese kickboxing sensation Wei Rui, who breezed through former king of the division Hiroki Akimoto in his May 2024 promotional debut to earn his spot across the United Kingdom megastar.

Fans who want to catch the action live can purchase tickets for ONE 171 via Q-Tickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.