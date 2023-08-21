"Take the moment in, son" - Watch Israel Adesanya give real-time stunned reaction to Sean O'Malley's stellar KO of Aljamain Sterling

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was seemingly happy for Sean O'Malley following his win over Aljamain Sterling this past weekend.

O'Malley took on Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship. Heading into the bout, 'Sugar' was counted out by many and Sterling was the favorite to defend his belt. However, O'Malley shook the world by winning the bout via TKO in the second round.

Reacting to the same real-time, Adesanya spoke about how it was destined for O'Malley to beat Sterling. He said:

"Destiny, that's destiny man! Damn...what did I say? I said he's gonna touch him, he's gonna knock him out. Take the moment in son, take the moment in son. It's called destiny man. Sometimes it's just, when it's a ni**a's time, it's a ni**a's time."

Apart from reacting to the bout between O'Malley and Sterling, Adesanya, and his brother also reacted to UFC women's strawweight bout between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos. The two were visibly shocked to see Weili being put into a chokehold in the very first round.

Watch Adesanya's reaction to Sean O'Malley at 7:48 and Zhang Weili at 3:35 of the video:

Israel Adesanya reveals how it took ' a lot of convincing' to book the Sean Strickland fight

The UFC middleweight champion is set to defend his middleweight championship against Sean Strickland next month at UFC 293 on September 9 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking of the same, Adesanya revealed that he had to put in a lot of effort to ensure that the UFC booked the fight against the No.5-ranked middleweight. During a recent interaction with the media along with his longtime head coach and City Kickboxing founder Eugene Bareman, 'The Last Stylebender' responded to a question about what it took to push for the Strickland fight.

He said:

“A lot [of convincing], a lot. Like I said, he’s an idiot, and the UFC don’t want him embarrassing the company. That’s all I’ll say about that, but he should thank me. He should really thank me for actually making him get the fight. I pushed for it and I’m glad the UFC trusted me and listened to me.”

Check out their comments below [2:35]: