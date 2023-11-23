"Take all his money now" - Andrew Tate seemingly hits out at critics following Piers Morgan interview

Andrew Tate's recent interview with Piers Morgan has gone viral, and Tate has emerged from the sitdown with a bigger platform and name than ever before.

After the interview, Andrew Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a potshot at his critics, as he wrote:

"Through polite persuasion I was convinced to take part in a media activity for mutual financial benefit. Piers Morgan lover boyd me take all his money now."

With the tweet, Tate appears to be lashing out at his critics and in particular, those who accused him of using "the lover boy" method to scam women and take advantage of them.

According to Tate, "polite persuasion" from Morgan prompted him to accept the interview, on top of the financial motivation for doing so.

'Cobra' appears to be taking a dig at his critics by telling them to take Morgan's money, just as they did to him when he was allegedly part of a trafficking ring, amongst other charges.

The Tates, i.e Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, were recently released from house arrest in Romania, and are still awaiting their trial for charges of trafficking, r*pe and organized crime. They continue to fight a long and drawn-out legal battle against these allegations.

Andrew Tate follows up his statements on the Piers Morgan interview

Through the course of the Tate-Morgan interview, a recurring theme was the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Morgan appeared to be defending Israel's retaliation against Palestine for the heinous acts committed by the Hamas organization, while Tate was of the opinion that Israel's aggression was an extreme response, and that peace was of the utmost importance.

Now, 'Cobra' has issued an update on these ideas on X, where he wrote:

"I want children to stop being annihilated by bombs. I want children to live happy and safe. To some this makes me a "terrorist sympathiser" or "antisemite" Those some are ignorant and evil. The fact ANYONE argues with me on the first sentence of this tweet is a shame for humanity as a whole."

Going by this tweet, it appears that Andrew Tate still stands by what he said in the Piers Morgan interview.