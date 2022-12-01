Reinier de Ridder is a grappling specialist who has won the vast majority of his MMA fights via submission. The Dutch-born athlete holds two world titles in ONE Championship, and no one has been able to stop him yet.

At ONE on Prime Video 5, on December 2 'The Dutch Knight' will put his unbeaten record on the line against ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

De Ridder has captured the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight titles both by way of submission. He explained that an advantage he has is that he does not typically do power double-leg takedowns like a normal wrestler.

While speaking to The MMA Superfan, Reinier De Ridder explained:

"Yeah, definitely. I don't do doubles. I do doubles but not like traditional wrestlers' doubles. I don't shoot that way. And I think that's one of my strengths, that my takedown game is unorthodox. I do think that most traditional American wrestlers or traditional Russian wrestlers use it, but it's not the way I wrestle. I think I have some tricks in the bag."

Catch the full interview below:

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Anatoly Malykhin hoping to counter submissions with a knockout against Reinier de Ridder

Russian slugger Anatoly Malykhin will be looking to add even more knockout wins to his record when he fights in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5. Reinier de Ridder is a two-division world champion and a submission specialist, but won't be able to handle the Malykhin's power according to the Russian fighter.

The unbeaten Anatoly Malykhin spoke with ONE Championship and explained:

“I think I can [get the finish] again, and I’ll finish the fight before the second round. I’ll go out there, and I’ll hunt for his head. I’ll chase him, I’ll punch him. Maybe he’ll try to impose his grappling on me, but I’ll break the grip. I’m going to hit him in the body, in the head, and I’m going to hurt him. I don’t think he’ll go the whole distance.”

'Sladkiy' will be looking to break the grappling specialist using his tremendous power. Malykhin and de Ridder will put their unbeaten records on the line when they face off for the ONE light heavyweight champion on December 2.

