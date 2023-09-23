Takeru lauds Rodtang and Superlek’s ‘live or die’ fighting spirit at ONE Friday Fights 34

The stars came out in droves at ONE Friday Fights 34 to catch the highly anticipated showdown between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 finally go down.

Among the biggest names in attendance were ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, British superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison, and none other than Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa.

Takeru, who has yet to make his promotional debut since signing with ONE Championship earlier this year, admits he was mesmerized by the incredible action he witnessed last night, particularly Rodtang and Superlek’s fighting spirit.

This just made him even more motivated to finally step into the ONE ring and compete.

During the ONE Friday Fights 34 media scrum, Takeru told reporters:

“It was my first time to watch ONE’s live event as well as Rodtang and Superlek’s fight. The fighters are fighting whether they will live or die. I really felt energized and want to compete here.”

Rodtang and Superlek locked horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which went down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 22nd.

Of course, it was a fight for the ages, with Superlek eking just past Rodtang on the scorecards in a close fight to win by unanimous decision.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the Rodtang vs. Superlek banger and all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Takeru, meanwhile, is rumored to be making his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut in the coming months, as a fight announcement is said to be right around the corner.