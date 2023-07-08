Takeru Segawa describes experience of fighting outside of Japan for the first time

Takeru Segawa has long wanted to build a name for himself outside of Japan, and his move to ONE Championship will tremendously support him to accomplish that lifelong goal.

The 31-year-old has only competed in his home country over the past decade. But his last fight in Paris, France, has given him an idea of what he can expect once he gets his career off and running at the Singapore-based promotion.

At the Zenith Paris in the capital city of France last month, the three-division K-1 world champion treated the audience to a late head kick knockout.

And while many didn’t have any idea of the talent and skill set the Japanese athlete brought to the table, his highlight-reel moment certainly caught the attention of everyone in attendance to catch the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ in the flesh.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Takeru admitted that leaving an impression was the first and last thing on his mind.

He said:

“Most of the people there didn't know me. Probably about 80 percent of the audience didn't know me. After the fight, many people sent me videos, and when I watched them, I saw that everyone was not sitting in their seats, they were giving me a standing ovation, and they were really excited during the fight. That's what I wanted to do.”

While his fanbase within the European continent will continue to grow after that sensational finish, the Japanese kickboxer can expect more or less the same if he can put up similar fights inside the ONE Circle.

After all, the Singapore-based organization debuted in the United States earlier this year. And with talks of an event in Qatar gaining momentum, ONE Championship seems like the perfect promotion for Takeru to continue stamping his brand on a global scale.

