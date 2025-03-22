Taking it out on the mainstream media structure in Ireland, Conor McGregor promises "real change" in the nation with him as the President

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has been very active in the political sphere of his country of Ireland. The Irishman recently visited the White House and asked for America's help in solving his country's issues.

McGregor asserted that his government was unable to deal with issues like illegal immigration. The Irish Prime Minister reacted to McGregor's comments and said that McGregor's comments do not represent those of the Irish people.

The former champion has been out of competition since 2021 after suffering a broken tibia against Dustin Poirier at UFC 267. McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but pulled out due to a toe injury. He lashed out at the mainstream media in Ireland and vowed to make changes when he became President of the country. In a post on X, he wrote:

"Media organisations who falsely propagate the public must see real consequences for doing so.The entire Irish mainstream media structure and culture, which the public are forced to pay for under threat of jail, is an absolute shambles, and a real threat to our nations future. Ireland will see real change with me as President! I will not let up on behalf of the Irish people and the issues we face! To our government elite and their cosy little clique, you will not out run President McGregor!"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Former UFC heavyweight champion hopes for a better end to the UFC career of Conor McGregor

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently revealed that he hopes for a better end to the career of Conor McGregor. The Irishman was last seen at UFC 267 where he suffered a broken tibia against Dustin Poirier. The last visual of McGregor in the octagon was seen as he was insulting Poirier and his wife. Speaking to Ben Askren, Cormier said:

"It's like, when a guy comes, and he's that successful, and he's that good, you hope that the last time you see him in the octagon is him fighting - even if it's him losing. You don't want the last memory is him sitting in the octagon with a broken leg, yelling at Dustin Poirier's wife. It was the craziest vision I've ever seen."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

