Tammara Thibeault vs. Cristina Mazzotta: Live round-by-round updates

The Tammara Thibeault vs. Cristina Mazzotta round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming women's middleweight fight featured on Sep. 27's MVP Prospects 15 card. The matchup is scheduled for six, two-minute, rounds.No championship is on the line, as both women are fairly new to the professional side of the sport. They're undefeated, with Thibeault being 3-0, with 2 stoppages on her record, while Mazzotta is 1-0, but not as heavy-handed as Thibeault, having not yet stopped an opponent.Although she'll hope to find success in her sophomore fight as a professional, the oddsmakers regard her chances as nonexistent. DraftKings Sportsbook has Thibeault as an astonishing -5000 favorite and Mazzotta as a +1500 underdog. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).However, the Thibeault vs. Mazzotta fight is expected to start at around 8:40 PM E.T. / 5:40 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's middleweight fight.Tammara Thibeault vs. Cristina MazzottaRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6: