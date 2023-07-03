Tammi Musumeci reveals friendship with opponent Amanda Alequin: “We don’t have egos”

ONE submission grappling rising star Tammi Musumeci has no animosity whatsoever with her upcoming opponent, Amanda Alequin. As a matter of fact, the 28-year-old BJJ savant even considers ‘Tubby’ a close friend, on and off the mats.

The older sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will be making her sophomore circle appearance at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video this July 14.

Before two of the best female grapplers in the world duke it out at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Musumeci opened up about her affinity for Alequin.

She shared in an exclusive interview with the Singapore-based promotion:

“That’s why I think we became friends. We don’t have egos. We’re just kind of chill, you know? I feel like that’s why we became friends and we got along together pretty well.”

After meeting each other through the unforgiving BJJ circuit, Musumeci and Alequin hit it off right away as training partners. They soon discovered that they had a lot more in common, aside from having similar aggressive styles.

As it stands, Musumeci is currently 2-0 against ‘Tubby’ in competition, besting her twice in 2021. Still, she knows what the Ecuadorian-American grappler is capable of and won’t let her guard down anytime soon.

Alequin certainly wants to introduce herself to ONE audience in a convincing manner by taking out her good friend with a decisive submission.

Musumeci, for her part, is gunning for a finish as well, especially after she was unable to put away Bianca Basilio at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

ONE Fight Night 12 will broadcast live in US primetime and is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

