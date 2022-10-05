“This really opens the doors and opportunities” - Stamp Fairtex excited about ONE Lumpinee in 2023

Stamp Fairtex can't wait for ONE Lumpinee next year.

Before becoming the first-ever two-sport ONE world champion that we now know and love, the Thai star was simply a dreamer who wanted to leave a mark in combat sports.

Now, more aspiring young talents can follow in her footsteps through ONE Lumpinee.

In a massive press conference last month, the world’s largest martial arts organization announced its biggest Thai venture yet. It will host a minimum of 52 events at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium starting next year, January 23.

The weekly fight cards will give up-and-coming athletes a platform to be seen by the global audience since it will be broadcast in over 150 countries. Stamp, for one, is extremely thrilled about the huge development and what it means for the future of the sport.

She told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“I'm very happy that ONE Lumpinee is going to be launched in Thailand soon. Because this really opens the doors and opportunities for the new wave, the youngsters, and the fighters, for them to showcase their skills, in order to come into ONE Championship fully [prepared]. I'm really happy for them and I'm looking forward to it.”

Before becoming a global superstar, Stamp also began her journey in the regional Muay Thai scene. The 24-year-old has accomplished so much since then, winning world titles in the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

The women’s atomweight World Grand Prix winner has made a successful transition to mixed martial arts, amassing nine wins in her first 11 matches.

Stamp is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over the No. 5-ranked Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend.

While she won’t be joining her compatriots at Lumpinee Stadium next year, Stamp will still get a chance to fight in front of her Thai fans against Anissa Meksen in a mixed-rules bout.

She will headline the promotion’s return to Thailand at ONE on Prime Video 6 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on January 13.

Chatri Sityodtong promises to showcase the beauty of Muay Thai at ONE Lumpinee

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is synonymous with the growth of Muay Thai in Thailand.

Aside from the “art of eight limbs,” ONE will also be bringing in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and submission grappling to the famed arena – a first in its rich history.

Appearing at the ONE Lumpinee press conference last month, Chatri Sityodtong vowed to turn the martial arts ecosystem in Thailand into a global attraction and establish Lumpinee Stadium as the “Mecca of Muay Thai.”

He wrote on Facebook:

“I never imagined when I started Muay Thai 38 years ago at Sityodtong gym that it would lead to this moment. I’ve lived Muay Thai as a student, a competitor, a teacher, and now a CEO. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I would be the main promoter for the Lumpinee Stadium to showcase our national treasure to the world. For the first time in history, Lumpinee will be broadcast live to 154 countries.”

