ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai dreams of doing what he does best in front of his loyal hometown fans.

The 28-year-old megastar has expressed his desire to showcase his world-class skills by headlining a ONE Championship event in his native China.

Tang Kai made this clear in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA’s Nic Atkin:

“Of course, I would like for ONE Championship to come back to China to feature as the future main event. That will be my dream.”

Watch the full interview:

ONE, the home of martial arts, has staged several successful events on Chinese soil over the years.

Hometown heroes like women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former strawweight kickboxing world title challenger Zhang Peimian, among others, would certainly garner a ton of interest from Chinese fans.

Plus, with Tang Kai in the main event, there’s going to be a lot of eyes on ONE’s possible return to the Asian powerhouse.

Back in 2022, the Sunkin International Fight Club athlete received a massive hero’s welcome in China shortly after beating Thanh Le for the featherweight MMA crown at ONE 160.

Check out the overwhelming reception Tang Kai received from his followers:

Tang Kai wants to relive special moment by beating Than Le a second time at ONE 166: Qatar

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tang Kai admitted he was taken aback by how much his world title victory meant to his countrymen.

“When I saw that, you know, thousands of people on the street ready to celebrate my championship win, it was a special moment. It just made me feel so proud and also honored to be able to represent the hometown fellas.”

The 155-pound MMA kingpin will look to prove that win was no fluke when he runs it back with interim champ Thanh Le this Friday.

This highly-anticipated featherweight MMA world title unification bout is part of ONE 166: Qatar, emanating from Lusail Sports Arena.

The full event is free for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.