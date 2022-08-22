“Hard work is a talent” - Tang Kai determined to outwork Thanh Le at ONE 160

No.1-ranked featherweight contender Tang Kai is in his final week of preparation heading into the biggest fight of his career. The Chinese striker will meet reigning and defending featherweight world champion Thanh Le in the ONE 160 co-main event on Friday, August 26th.

Much has been said between the two heavy-handed warriors, but the time for talk is almost over. With an incredible nine knockouts in 11 combined bouts in the ONE circle, the smart money has their co-main clash ending inside the distance. Will Thanh Le’s more tactical and evasive approach allow him to land the perfect knockout blow or will Tang Kai’s pressure and power overwhelm the Vietnamese-American? In just a few days, we will have our answer.

With their bout fast approaching, Tang Kai took a moment to speak with ONE Championship about his world title opportunity. During the conservation, the Chinese challenger stressed the importance of hard work in the face of adversity, believing that it is by itself a talent.

“Training was really hard and injuries were inevitable, especially at the beginning of the career when I did not know how to protect myself. But because I loved it very much, after a long time I start enjoying it, no matter how difficult it was to persevere.”

Tang continued, by saying:

“I think everybody can achieve something with talent, and hard work is a talent. The most important thing is how much you put into it.”

Watch Tang Kai's last fight below:

Tang Kai is ready to retire Thanh Le at ONE 160

Born in Shaoyang, Hunan, China, Tang Kai is ready to bring a mixed martial arts world championship to his home country. It would make Tang the first male MMA world champion to hail from the country. While that is all the motivation he needs heading into his ONE 160 showdown, Tang has another goal in mind: retire Thanh Le.

“Thanh Le, you’re old. It’s time to retire. I’ll be the new king of the featherweight division,” the 26-year-old stated.

Tang went on to talk about Le’s perceived weaknesses and his belief that he will knock out the ONE world champion on Friday at ONE 160.

“I think Thanh Le’s weakness is that he doesn’t fight. He [hasn’t been] hit in ONE Championship before. But when I meet him, I just have to punch him, and he will be defeated. My reading [of the fight] and skills are better than his. I am better at seizing opportunities. I don’t think this game will go to a decision. I think I’ll KO him.”

Watch their pre-fight media presser below:

