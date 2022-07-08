Tang Kai prepares for a war as he trains with Kru Boy at Tiger Muay Thai

To prepare for a potential all-out war against reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le at ONE 160, No.1-ranked contender Tang Kai is training hard. He's honing his myriad weapons with Kru Boy at Tiger Muay Thai.

The Chinese featherweight powerhouse was recently seen working the pads with a particular focus on fortifying his technique and enhancing his speed. Tiger Muay Thai uploaded video footage of Tang’s recent training session on YouTube.

Watch the clip of Tang training with Kru Boy:

The video generated a series of reactions from fans in the comments section.

One pumped fan wrote:

"Tiger Muay Thai guys know how to thump!”

The prestigious Phuket-based martial arts gym is known to harbor ONE world champions, such as former ONE middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash and current ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

As Tang prepares for the biggest fight of his career, it’s a comfort to know that the people of Tiger Muay Thai will lend any support the Chinese fighter needs to perform at his best.

Tang Kai punches his ticket to a ONE world title shot

Top-ranked featherweight contender Tang Kai has proven his star potential in ONE Championship. He has achieved a series of thrilling knockout victories inside the circle, the most recent of which was his sensational first-round KO of South Korea’s Kim Jae Woong at ONE X this March.

The victory not only put Tang in pole position in the featherweight rankings, but it also earned him a hefty $50,000 bonus for his effort.

Kim Jae Woong was equally on the rise and many fans expected an absolute barnburner when the two best featherweight contenders clashed. However, Tang proved that he was in a class of his own after making easy work of ‘The Fighting God'.

A lightning quick sequence was all it took for Tang to shut the lights on Kim and claim the next shot at the featherweight throne.

Reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le will be Tang’s toughest test till date, without a doubt. However, if Tang can dust him like he did all of his other foes, there will be no question as to who the true king of the division truly is.

The only way to settle matters is inside the circle once and for all, which these two fighters are more than willing to do.

