Tang Kai says strategy against Thanh Le in Qatar was to 'break his rhythm' and put him to sleep

Undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai was in fine form during his world title unification clash at ONE 166: Qatar, and the Chinese megastar credited his success to the perfectly tailored strategy that was laid out for him inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

The divisional king returned to the global stage after an extended spell on the sidelines and didn't show any signs of ring rust. He dished out another trademark performance and cruised onto a decisive win to extend his run at the top of the weight class.

However, beating Thanh Le was easier said than done. With the right tactics however, the Sunkin International Fight Club passed another stiff test with flying colors.

Tang Kai broke down his plan during a recent exchange with ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old said:

"The strategy was to give him pressure to break his rhythm — and then finish him."

Indeed, that plan worked wonders for the Hunan native as their scheduled five-round tilt unfolded on ONE's debut show in Qatar.

From the opening round, Le, who typically fights with more aggression and pace, seemed to have his work cut out by the Chinese star's work rate in the pocket. He even let the interim champion and former divisional king taste some of his power early.

That early onslaught allowed him to build his confidence and momentum as the third round unfolded. From there, it was all Tang Kai's game to lose as he hunted for a finish that eventually arrived at the 4:48 mark of the third round.

Garry Tonon remains an obvious choice for Tang Kai's next title defense

Tang Kai's highlight-reel finish over Le, his fifth under the ONE spotlight, pushed his promotional slate to 8-0. More importantly, it also means the promotion will have to find the unstoppable divisional king his next challenge inside the Circle.

Though there are plenty of new options for the Sunkin International Fight Club star to face next, No.2-ranked Garry Tonon seems to be the top pick for a shot at his coveted gold.

The Evolve MMA and Team Renzo Gracie affiliate has built a three-match winning run since his sole world title loss match to Le at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022, and he wants nothing more than another dance for the 26-pound strap in his next outing.