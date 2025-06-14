  • home icon
Tanner Boser believes fans would kill for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou but are starving for Tom Aspinall unification bout

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Jun 14, 2025 15:10 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
Jon Jones (left foreground) and Tom Aspinall (middle background) is a title unification fight many are hungry for, according to a former UFC heavyweight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is a fight that many MMA fans yearn for. While it is a far more unlikely option at this point, seemingly, Francis Ngannou taking on 'Bones' would also be a highly sought-after fight, according to a former UFC combatant.

Appearing on a recent episode of MMA Canada, Tanner Boser covered multiple topics before he ended up finishing Vinicius Moreira with a TKO at UAE Warriors 60 on June 13. After leaving the UFC on the back of a win, some Reddit users expressed their opinions on whether or not Boser would be able to secure a big payday with the PFL to fight Francis Ngannou.

The lineal MMA heavyweight champion is back in the news with many interpreting Ngannou's coach as teasing that a UFC return may possibly be of interest to the man who never lost his belt in the octagon. When addressing the current heavyweight landscape on a UFC-centred level, Boser said:

"I think Dana White already put a kibosh on that. He pretty much said like 'no, Jones is going to fight Aspinall.' So that's what I've seen online. I don't know what's going on over there. Of course, everybody and their dog would love to watch Ngannou fight Jones but I think everybody wants to see Jones fight Aspinall as well."
Check out Tanner Boser's thoughts below (11:51):

Jon Jones criticized for not fighting Tom Aspinall by former rival

Jon Jones not signing on for a title unification bout with interim champ Tom Aspinall has drawn the ire of a man who shared the cage with Jones on two occasions. Daniel Cormier recently touched on this topic and responded to some inflammatory social media comments from Jones toward himself and Chael Sonnen.

The 37-year-old fired off at both Sonnen and Cormier, saying he "whooped" both of them and the two are now taking time to "gossip about his life."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Cormier took to his personal YouTube channel to address that he felt Jon Jones was focusing on the wrong things by talking about himself, Sonnen, and even Ngannou.

'DC' mentioned how if he was the heavyweight champion today, he would have already fought Aspinall by now. He said:

"At the end of the day, there's another young, up-and-coming guy that deserves - Tom deserves an opportunity to fight the greatest. If you're the greatest, you go fight him. That's how it works."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (7:30):

