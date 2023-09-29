"Tapped out of respect" - Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski tries to submit 6'4" NBA star Jamal Murray in under a minute

UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski recently showed NBA star Jamal Murray some of his grappling moves, and the Denver Nuggets point guard even challenged 'The Great' to a light-hearted submission challenge.

Being 5-foot-6, Volkanovski is no stranger to being matched up against taller opponents on a regular basis. Despite his height disadvantage, the long-reigning featherweight champion has established himself as one of the most dangerous opponents anyone could face in the octagon.

Similarly, while Jamal Murray stands at 6-foot-4, the NBA star usually finds himself facing defenders over seven feet tall on the court. However, Murray had a massive height advantage during his recent grappling session with Alexander Volkanovski and challenged the Australian to try submitting him within a minute.

@ParryPunchNews recently tweeted a clip of their rolling session from a video posted to Volkanovski's YouTube channel. After agreeing that leg-locks were off limits, the two can be seen engaging in a playful roll. Despite Murray's larger frame, Volkanovski managed to get the tap via guillotine choke just as the buzzer sounded off.

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on the fun challenge.

"Nah both weren't really trying. And Murray tapped out of respect to Volk. Both are cool in my eyes."

"Volk wasn't even trying."

Alexander Volkanovski looking to rematch Islam Makhachev at UFC 300

Alexander Volkanovski has unfinished business with Islam Makhachev and is looking to settle the debt at UFC 300.

The reigning featherweight champion went up against the reigning lightweight king in a blockbuster super fight at UFC 284 in February. With the 155-pound strap on the line, the two men went five hard rounds in a fight that went down as an instant classic.

After a razor-close fight, one that saw Alexander Volkanovski take the Dagestani grappling phenom into unfamiliar deep waters, Makhachev edged out a decision win to retain his lightweight title.

Given how competitive their first meeting was, many are eager to see them run it back. During a UFC 293 presser, 'The Great' stated that the UFC 300 event next year would be a great occasion to stage the rematch. He said:

"I think that would be great, especially with me getting my hand raised on that one for UFC 300 would be perfect... A lot of people want to see that again. It was very, very competitive, and I guarantee you I get it done next time."

Catch Volkanovski's comments below (3:46):