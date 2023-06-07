Tawanchai and his coaches mess with each other in training

Regardless of his achievements, Tawanchai PK Saenchai can always count on his coaches to keep him grounded.

In a hilarious Instagram reel released this week, the 23-year-old superstar was denied 'special treatment' from his trainer after having a difficult training session.

As the video demonstrates, Tawanchai was taking a well-deserved water break before being aggressively kicked out of his stool to resume training.

ONE Championship shared the footage online with a caption that aptly said:

“No time for games 😳 Who should the featherweight Muay Thai king defend his gold against NEXT? 🏆 @tawanchay_pk.”

Despite all the fun and games, Tawanchai and his team remain focused on achieving their goals. Now that he is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, there's a certain responsibility to uphold that status.

Lately, Tawanchai is finding success within the promotion. He recently extended his winning streak to four, following a first-round knockout over Turkish star ‘Yeniceri’ Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II.

Although, Tawanchai is experiencing some success right now, it’s going to require a lot more effort and dedication to keep his crown. At the moment, the featherweight rankings are stacked with world-class talent. To give you a better picture, fighters in the top 5 include Muay Thai megastars Superbon Singha Maywnn and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Another fighter on Tawanchai’s radar is featherweight kickboxing world titleholder Chingiz Allazov, who recently defeated Superbon by TKO this past January.

With multiple fighters keen on fighting Tawanchai, let’s just say, that his coaches are doing well by him in keeping him sharp before the next fight announcement.

