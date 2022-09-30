Tawanchai PK.Saenchai outlasts Petchmorakot Petchyindee, wins ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai plans to start a new era of Muay Thai after he defeated Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

The bout was for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai Thursday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tawanchai ended a nearly thousand-day-long reign after he took a stunning unanimous decision win over Petchmorakot. The fight was an intense back-and-forth of pure Muay Thai artistry.

Petchmorakot, who held the gold for 965 days, came into the match as the underdog. He operated at a methodical pace compared to Tawanchai’s unrelenting approach. That decision, however, cost Petchmorakot dearly.

Tawanchai’s aggression and overall desire to end the match was what earned him the judges’ favor.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai said during his post-fight interview:

“I was really pressured for this fight because I don’t want to disappoint my team, my gym, and everybody but I did it and I’m very proud of myself. Thank you everyone for supporting me, thank you Singapore, thank you Thailand, today I’m so happy with ONE Championship.”

Tawanchai used the first two minutes of the fight gauging how he would approach Petchmorakot, who is also capable of stopping opponents. Tawanchai eventually snuck in a few of his trademark blows as the first round expired.

It was in the second round that Tawanchai put his foot on the pedal and started throwing combinations that put Petchmorakot on the back foot. The third was when things turned climactic, though, with both fighters trading some heavy shots in several exchanges.

The final two rounds were when things reached a crescendo. Tawanchai, despite a depleted gas tank, got even more aggressive and tried to end the match in a powerful way.

Tawanchai snuck in and landed a cracking right uppercut and followed it up with a debilitating push kick that sent Petchmorakot backing up.

Although Petchmorakot got his shots in, it was Tawanchai’s night and the start of a potentially lengthy reign atop the division.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai realizes his boyhood dream

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai was built as the future of Muay Thai, and the Thai superstar believed that.

The 23-year-old already had 124 wins under his belt before he arrived at ONE Championship and his world title win over Petchmorakot was the pinnacle of his Muay Thai journey.

Having been exposed to the sport at just eight years old, Tawanchai was almost destined to become a world champion.

During his post-fight interview, he said:

“I’m very excited and exhausted as well but I’m really proud of myself. Finally I became the world champion in ONE Championship tonight. I want to thank [ONE Championship CEO] Khun Chatri [Sityodtong] for giving the opportunity to an ordinary guy like me and I’ve become the world champion today. Of course, thank you to my boss, I cried every day for the first days of training camp but it was all worth it. Thank you for pushing me so hard and it led to this day,” said Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

