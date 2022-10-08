“It happened in the second round” - Tawanchai PK.Saenchai reveals when he suffered an injury at ONE 161

Newly crowned ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai revealed how he almost broke his leg at ONE 161.

In the main event at ONE 161, Tawanchai put on one of the most impressive performances of his career on the global stage. The 23-year-old sensation defeated four-time ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee, ending his 965-day reign.

The victory, however, didn’t come without a cost. In the newly crowned champion's ONE 161 post-fight interview, Nicolas Atkin of the South China Morning Post noticed he had his leg bandaged up. Atkin then asked how the injury happened, to which the Thai superstar replied:

“Yeah, it happened in the second round because after I threw my left kick, Petchmorakot always throws his elbow and my left kick caught his elbow. This happened in the second round.”

Tawanchai and Petchmorakot put on an instant classic on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Right from the outset, the 23-year-old slugger employed kicks and punches, pushing the pace to take control of the fight from the start. His signature teep kicks proved to be his biggest weapon, drawing a reaction from the crowd every time he struck.

Midway into the fight, Petchmorakot ramped up the volume and seemed to slow the challenger down with bone-crushing elbows and knees from the clinch. In the championship round, however, the 23-year-old stalwart threw caution to the wind and outworked the Muay Thai kingpin until the final bell.

Their 25-minute battle was hailed by fans across the martial arts world as one of the greatest Muay Thai matches they’ve seen in a long time. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also congratulated the two superstars for elevating the century-old sport to new heights.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai returns to his home gym to find surprise welcome

This past weekend, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai celebrated his championship victory with his PK. Saenchai Muay Thai Gym teammates and coaches.

The 23-year-old star posted about their celebration on Instagram, which showed his teammates waiting for him in anticipation before the big reveal. As he got out of the black Mercedes Sprinter with his new shiny belt, he was welcomed with endearing chants and applause.

Watch the tear-jerking moment unfold below:

