Tawanchai says its a “great opportunity” to fight Superbon in Muay Thai

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s full and undivided attention is on his upcoming kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria.

However, a new challenge already awaits the 24-year-old prodigy, in the form of his fellow Thai destroyer Superbon Singha Mawynn.

At ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4, Tawanchai will begin his quest for two-sport supremacy by getting past the veteran Kiria in eight-ounce gloves at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

As he prepares for the intricacies of fighting under kickboxing rules, his obligations as the featherweight Muay Thai world champion remains in the back of his mind.

After all, ONE already announced that Tawanchai will make a quick turnaround at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 against Superbon.

As much as he would love to turn on the blinders and focus solely on Kiria, Tawanchai couldn’t escape the questions about welcoming Superbon to the ONE’s 155-pound Muay Thai ranks.

The PK Saenchai Gym superstar said in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

“It’s been a while since I did Muay Thai. But I think Superbon is a great opportunity for me. The timing [of the fight] is great. I would like to just finish this fight and I want to move on and prepare for the next fight.”

Kickboxing and Muay Thai, of course, are contested under different rulesets, so Tawanchai must perform a juggling act to remain on top of his game in both disciplines.

Plus, he’ll be taking on a stone-cold killer like Superbon, who is coming off an early Knockout of The Year candidate finish of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 last June.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is certainly hungry for 26 pounds of gold and has sights on Tawanchai’s strap. For now, Tawanchai wants to first settle business against Kiria and prepare his defenses for the storm that’s coming against Superbon.

