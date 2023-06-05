Tawanchai sharpens his tools with fellow Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has resurfaced online to train with fellow Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee this week.

The young superstar posted a video on his Instagram story friendly-sparring with Sinsamut, which has prompted many fans to draw the conclusion of a potential featherweight fight happening soon.

Check out the image below:

Tawanchai's Instagram Story

Tawanchai’s last major fight took place this past February at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II. He went into the match with a boost of confidence after dethroning former long-reigning Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee, in the previous year.

Like the prodigy he is, the 24-year-old standout gave fans and critics alike something of value to talk about. In epic fashion, he turned Jamal Yusupov inside out in less than a minute of round 1 in his first world title defense. A leg kick was all that the Thai warrior needed to retain his world title.

Naturally evolving after each new fight, Tawanchai has become one of the most fearsome strikers in the featherweight rankings - which begs the question of who’s next for the Thai superstar?

As of this moment of publication, fans speculate Chingiz Allazov, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, would be an appropriate challenge for Tawanchai. These days, nobody can deny the entertainment value a champion vs. champion fight can create.

Two people from two different sports have the platform to make history and establish themselves as a rare double-world champion - who wouldn’t want to watch that?

Tawanchai, for one, is most definitely open to the opportunity, however, he prefers to take one kickboxing fight at a time before meeting Allazov square-on.

