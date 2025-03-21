Tawanchai shuts down talk of Masaaki Noiri being an easy fight at ONE 172: "He's anything but easy"

Although he is tagged as the considerable favorite heading into his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match with Masaaki Noiri on March 23 at ONE 172, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is not taking him lightly as an opponent.

Ad

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion even acknowledged the solid credentials of Noiri and the fact that they will be fighting in front of his home crowd inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I feel excited. I have to fight in Japan. I have to fight in his country. He is a K-1 Champion. He has more experience than me. If anyone wants to look down on him, or my fans say that he is an easy match for me or something, I tell you, he's anything but easy."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 25-year-old Thai sensation is gunning for double-champion status and an outright shot against rival Superbon in a unification match for the ONE featherweight kickboxing crown.

Tawanchai says he needs to adjust his fighting style to kickboxing at ONE 172

Although he already has two kickboxing wins across his name under the world's largest martial arts organization, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative still believes that he needs to make more adjustments to kickboxing rules.

Ad

Tawanchai says that it is a whole new challenge for him, especially now that he will be competing for the 26-pound golden belt. He mentioned this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, where the Thai star explained:

"Compared to Muay Thai, let's just say I love Muay Thai. Kickboxing is another challenge. I try to adjust my style to be the most suitable for kickboxing."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The stacked card will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.