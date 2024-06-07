Tawanchai 'still interested' to become a two-sport world champion in ONE Championship: "One of my goals"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will not back down in his bid to join the very best martial artists as a two-sport world champion under the ONE Championship banner.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has been in pristine form through his campaign in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' under the promotional spotlight, winning all but one of his contests.

Be it knockouts or decision victories, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym superstar has looked better and sharper each time he takes to the global stage.

Having already wiped out the entire division, bar No.4-ranked Jimmy Vienot and No.5-ranked Luke Lessei, understandably, the 25-year-old wants to make his way to a second world title in the division.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his third featherweight Muay Thai world title defense against Jo Nattawut at ONE 167, Tawanchai bared his dream to attain another highly-coveted prize in the future.

He shared:

"I'm still interested in crossing over to kickboxing. That has always been one of my goals, to be a champion of the kickboxing division."

Watch the full interview here:

There, the generational talent has enjoyed a pair of victories against Davit Kiria and Nattawut, which have earned him the No.4-ranked spot in the most stacked division in martial arts today.

Should he gain another triumph over 'Smokin' Jo inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, June 7, there's every reason to believe that the divisional king will shift his attention to kickboxing next.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Tawanchai wants in on the third edition of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship

If he doesn't get an outright chance to vie for the gold, Tawanchai will be happy to participate in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix to bolster his chances at two-sport glory.

During the ONE 167 press conference on Wednesday, he offered:

"I will definitely take part in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix [Championship]. To be a champ, and waiting for someone to come up and challenge me will take a long time."

"But joining this Grand Prix will be a chance for me to face many and all the great athletes. Other than that, there is a big reward waiting for me in the Grand Prix."