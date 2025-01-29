  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Tawanchai wanted it more” - Fans can’t get enough of Tawanchai’s heart-stopping KO of Superbon at epic ONE 170 headliner

“Tawanchai wanted it more” - Fans can’t get enough of Tawanchai’s heart-stopping KO of Superbon at epic ONE 170 headliner

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Jan 29, 2025 08:43 GMT
Tawanchai (left), Superbon (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Tawanchai (left), Superbon (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Days have passed since ONE 170, but fans are still buzzing over Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s emphatic destruction of Superbon last Friday, January 24.

The highly anticipated rematch for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title took place in front of a packed house at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, Tawanchai delivered a masterclass, dismantling his fellow Thai superstar to solidify his reign atop the division.

also-read-trending Trending

ONE Championship shared a ringside view of the finishing sequence on Instagram, sparking an outpouring of admiration from fans who were left in awe of Tawanchai’s clinical performance:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment
Screen capture of the comment

His latest victory was far more definitive than their initial encounter in December 2023, leaving no doubt about his superiority.

The bout began with a competitive first round, but Tawanchai wasted no time seizing control in the second. Once he deciphered Superbon’s strategy, he made a key tactical adjustment — countering his opponent’s signature counter-attacks with pinpoint precision of his own. That shift proved devastating.

Just 1:10 into the second frame, Tawanchai sent Superbon crashing to the canvas three times, forcing the referee to step in, securing a statement-making knockout.

Tawanchai vs. Bampara Kouyate later this year?

With Superbon now in the rearview mirror, a new contender has stepped into the spotlight.

Bampara Kouyate’s dominant victory over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 170 has shaken up the featherweight Muay Thai rankings.

Heading into the bout, Nattawut was ranked No. 2, while Kouyate sat at No. 4. But with his stellar showing, the French-Malian striker leapfrogged both Nattawut and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, earning himself a well-deserved rise in the division.

With his newfound status, Kouyate appears to be the next logical challenger for Tawanchai later this year — a matchup that could bring a fresh and intriguing test to the reigning champion’s dominance.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी