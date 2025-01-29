“Tawanchai wanted it more” - Fans can’t get enough of Tawanchai’s heart-stopping KO of Superbon at epic ONE 170 headliner

Days have passed since ONE 170, but fans are still buzzing over Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s emphatic destruction of Superbon last Friday, January 24.

The highly anticipated rematch for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title took place in front of a packed house at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, Tawanchai delivered a masterclass, dismantling his fellow Thai superstar to solidify his reign atop the division.

ONE Championship shared a ringside view of the finishing sequence on Instagram, sparking an outpouring of admiration from fans who were left in awe of Tawanchai’s clinical performance:

His latest victory was far more definitive than their initial encounter in December 2023, leaving no doubt about his superiority.

The bout began with a competitive first round, but Tawanchai wasted no time seizing control in the second. Once he deciphered Superbon’s strategy, he made a key tactical adjustment — countering his opponent’s signature counter-attacks with pinpoint precision of his own. That shift proved devastating.

Just 1:10 into the second frame, Tawanchai sent Superbon crashing to the canvas three times, forcing the referee to step in, securing a statement-making knockout.

Tawanchai vs. Bampara Kouyate later this year?

With Superbon now in the rearview mirror, a new contender has stepped into the spotlight.

Bampara Kouyate’s dominant victory over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 170 has shaken up the featherweight Muay Thai rankings.

Heading into the bout, Nattawut was ranked No. 2, while Kouyate sat at No. 4. But with his stellar showing, the French-Malian striker leapfrogged both Nattawut and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, earning himself a well-deserved rise in the division.

With his newfound status, Kouyate appears to be the next logical challenger for Tawanchai later this year — a matchup that could bring a fresh and intriguing test to the reigning champion’s dominance.

