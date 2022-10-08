Tawanchai hints at what could be next for him in the immediate future

Striking phenom Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is just 23 years old but he is already planning out his future. The young Thai fighter recently captured the featherweight Muay Thai crown in a barnburner of a world championship showdown.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Muay Thai fighter explained how he wants to be viewed in the combat sports community:

"As for me, I want everyone to remember me as one of the Muay Thai fighters that everyone sees and everyone knows."

The Muay Thai world champion may not stay exclusively in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' as he expressed interest in trying his hand at kickboxing down the line:

"Yes, I want to try kickboxing and I have a goal of becoming a two-belt world champion in the kickboxing division, especially in this division, there are a lot of high-level fighters."

The 23-year-old Tawanchai stunned audiences when he won an exciting decision victory at ONE 161 and took the featherweight throne. He defeated long-reigning champion and dangerous veteran Petchmorakot Petchyindee to earn the ONE gold.

The Muay Thai phenom has gone a perfect 3-0 this year, and his latest win brought him an illustrious ONE world title. First, he knocked out the experienced Saemapetch Fairtex. He followed this up with a dominant win against Denmark's Niclas Larsen. His latest masterpiece allowed him to take the belt from Petchmorakot.

Tawanchai vs. Ferrari Fairtex?

ONE Championship also recently added another rising Muay Thai star to its roster. At just 25, Ferrari Fairtex is a striker to be feared. The Thai looked impressive in his ONE debut this past weekend.

Tawanchai and Ferrari have met previously in a Muay Thai match prior to their time in ONE. The current ONE champion was able to walk away with a victory but now Ferrari has much improved skills. The two may be heading for a rematch.

On the prospect of facing Ferrari again, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai said:

"Yes, he's in a different weight division at the moment... I think it might be fun. It would be one of the most entertaining fights."

Both Muay Thai strikers will likely return to the ONE circle in early 2023. Fans are looking forward to seeing them in action.

