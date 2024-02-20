Tbilisi throbs, anthem soars: MMA fans took over Georgia in epic display of support before Merab Dvalishvili, Ilia Topuria’s UFC 298 bouts

With the results of UFC 298, the UFC has opened up a new market in Europe.

With MMA becoming increasingly more popular in the nation of Georgia, two of the country's most prominent fighters — Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili — officially broke through on Feb. 17. Following the biggest night in Georgian MMA history, Ariel Helwani showed the reactions from fans on The MMA Hour in the European nation courtesy of Setanta Sports.

As shown on the popular MMA show, fans flooded the streets of Georgia in Tbilisi from the beginning of UFC 298 and exploded with excitement after both of their fighters' victories. Topuria's knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in the main event made 'El Matador' the first Georgian fighter to become a UFC champion.

The two fighters have been close friends since their simultaneous rise in the bantamweight and featherweight division, respectively. Though Dvalishvili's title hopes have previously been halted by his friendship with Aljamain Sterling, Dana White confirmed 'The Machine' is next in line for the next divisional title fight.

Topuria has now become the most accomplished fighter in UFC history, with Dvalishvili close behind him. However, several other fighters from the small country have been climbing the ranks, including Arman Tsarukyan, Giga Chikadze, Roman Dolidze, and Guram Kutateladze.

Ray Longo claims Merab Dvalishvili fought "two fights" on Feb. 17 in Anaheim

A lot has been made of Merab Dvalishvili's cardio in the UFC, but the Georgian's coach, Ray Longo, may have taken his fighter's legendary skill to another level.

According to the Serra Longo Fight Team head coach, 'The Machine' largely lived up to his nickname at UFC 298 by fighting "two fights" in the Honda Center on Feb. 17. Longo claims Dvalishvili had an intense spar with Aljamain Sterling in the locker room before walking out to fight Henry Cejudo on the pay-per-view main card.

Longo said:

"[Dvalishvili] literally fought Aljo [Sterling] three rounds, like f****** brutal. Swinging for the f****** fences... Dude, they went at it three [five-minute rounds]. That was his second fight of the night. That's a fact, that's not even made up and you can check with [Syndicate MMA head coach] John Wood, you can check with Aljo. Full blown f****** fight."

Neither Wood nor Sterling have publicly confirmed Longo's statement, but the Long Island native has not been known to produce false claims in his career.

The new development in Dvalishvili's career provides appalling legitimacy to his post-fight octagon declaration of desiring a 10-round fight.