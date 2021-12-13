Team Fairtex celebrates Stamp Fairtex’s big win, Stamp breaks out signature dance

Stamp Fairtex won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix at ONE: Winter Warriors just a couple of weeks ago. The result represented a huge win for both her and Team Fairtex.

On Friday, December 10, the team all got together to celebrate the historic win.

The Stamp Fairtex celebration was attended by notable team members, including ONE athletes Mark Fairtex Abelardo, Saemapetch Fairtex and 'Y2K' Yodkaikaew, as well as Muay Thai fan favorite Thanonchai Fairtex.

Fairtex Gym owner Mr. Philip, who Thais call Sia Bunjong, graced the event. Also present was Mr. Philip’s son, Prem Bussarabawornwong, Stamp Fairtex’s manager, who brought his family to the event.

Of course, a Stamp Fairtex celebration wouldn’t be complete without the “Stamp Dance.”

Despite entering the Grand Prix at 1-3 over her last four bouts (including her Muay Thai and kickboxing exploits in ONE Super Series), Stamp Fairtex was one of the favorites to win the tournament owing to her impressive career resume.

She seemed to get better with every match, winning by split decision against Alyona Rassohyna in the first round of the tournament, taking a unanimous decision win over Julie Mezabarba in the semis, before capping off with a second-round submission of Ritu Phogat.

She has undoubtedly earned the right to challenge ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee in the ONE women’s atomweight world champion’s return to the Circle.

Stamp Fairtex moves up the rankings

Winning the tournament vaulted Stamp Fairtex to the top of the latest ONE women’s atomweight division rankings, dislodging former teammate Denice ‘Lycan Queen’ Zamboanga to the No. 2 spot.

Following Zamboanga’s impressive win against Mei Yamaguchi, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong declared Zamboanga as the next challenger for Angela Lee’s world title. However, before any match could materialize, Lee announced her pregnancy, which left ‘Lycan Queen’ on the outs.

Zamboanga continued to rack up wins but failed to get past the first round of the Grand Prix after a controversial loss to Seo Hee Ham. She has yet to see action following her loss, which may be one of the reasons for the drop.

Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex snapped the winning streaks of all three of her opponents in the Grand Prix on her road to claiming the championship.

The rest of the rankings remained unchanged, with Ham, Phogat and Meng Bo keeping their place to round out the top five of the women’s atomweight rankings.

Edited by Harvey Leonard