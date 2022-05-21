Watch: The party is on for Joseph Lasiri's team following ONE 157 title upset victory

Joseph Lasiri won an upset victory to capture the ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship. He entered this fight as an underdog against then-champion Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym and won via third round TKO.

While the world celebrated this young man's victory, no one was happier for him than his team and training partners. In a video shared by ONE Championship, Lasisi and his team danced and sang while holding the ONE title.

"The party is ON for Team Lasiri!"

'The Hurricane' entered this bout with a record of 55-12 compared to Prajanchai with a record of 338-52. The Italian Lasiri dominated the fight and bloodied the now former champion, forcing his Thai opponent to quit on the stool in between rounds three and four.

Joseph Lasiri claims the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a SHOCKING third-round TKO of Prajanchai PK.Saenchai



#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com WHAT AN UPSET!Joseph Lasiriclaims the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a SHOCKING third-round TKO of Prajanchai PK.Saenchai WHAT AN UPSET! 😱Joseph Lasiri 🇮🇹 claims the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a SHOCKING third-round TKO of Prajanchai PK.Saenchai 👑#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/PDwV74XjP9

In his post-fight press conference for Lasiri, he said that this is the greatest moment of his life and went exactly as he predicted. The new world champion shared on Instagram:

"ON TOP OF THE WORLD. Alhamdullah."

Joseph Lasiri: The inspiring story

The new Italian Muay Thai champion has inspired viewers worldwide. An underdog taking the championship so dominantly has woken up the combat sports world. Former MMA fighter and current ONE commentator Mitch Chilson shared on Instagram:

[Joseph Lasiri] SHOCKED THE [world]! This is the stuff movies are made of. The underdog defeated the dominate champion. After starting his career 0-4 in ONE SS, Lasiri started to put wins together. He earned a shot at the title through hard work. He never quit on himself and captured the sports biggest crown. Now he is the ONE SW Muay Thai World Champion! Congratulazioni Joseph."

Joseph Lasiri now sits atop the strawweight Muay Thai division after putting a beating on the champion and forcing Prajanchai to quit. Pushing the champion to quit was exactly what the Italian had wanted to do.

Weeks before the fight, Lasiri had said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“My focus will be to make Prajanchai quit, mentally. I will not focus on his boxing skills, but I will focus on imposing a super-high rhythm that even a champion like Prajanchai cannot bear. I want to bring a real toe-to-toe fight. My intention is to impose a really high rhythm to the match. I want to pull him out of his comfort zone. That will be my main goal for this title bout.”

New Italian champion Joseph Lasiri will certainly be fighting again and looking to defend his title later in 2022.

