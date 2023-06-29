Team Lakay star Jhanlo Sangiao returns vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13

ONE rising star Jhanlo Mark Sangiao’s quest to shake up the stacked ONE bantamweight division continues, as he takes on the surging Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

As Nissi Icasiano of Tiebreaker Times first reported, the Filipino prodigy’s clash against the Mongolian has been added to the developing ONE Fight Night 13 card.

ONE’s eighth Amazon event of the year will be headlined by a featherweight kickboxing world title match between champion Chingiz Allazov against Marat Grigorian on August 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The son of famed Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, the 20-year-old has lived up to the billing as the future and present of the iconic Philippine stable.

The younger Sangiao, who sports a perfect 6-0 MMA career slate, has practically grown up inside the circle, where he recorded three straight first-round submission victories.

After a rousing ONE debut against Paul Lumihi back in 2021, Sangiao also made quick work of Anacleto Lauron and Matias Farinelli.

His most recent victory at ONE Fight Night 9 last April was indeed the most impressive of the bunch, as he forced the previously unbeaten Argentinian to tap via a nasty heel hook in under a minute.

Sangiao will now be tested more than ever before as he faces Baatarkhuu, who dispatched two of the Filipino’s compatriots in his first two circle appearances.

The Team Tungaa standout took out Sangiao’s teammate Adonis Sevilleno at ONE Friday Fights 13 last April. Just a month later, he made a quick turnaround, stopping Rockie Bactol in round one at ONE Friday Fights 17.

Baatarkhuu, 9-2, will look to steal Sangiao’s thunder and move one step closer to the vaunted bantamweight rankings.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live in US primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

