Team McGregor vs. Team Faber: When Conor McGregor accused TJ Dillashaw of being a "snake in the grass"

In 2015, Conor McGregor served as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 22 (TUF 22). McGregor’s TUF coaching stint produced several memorable moments, most notably that of him famously accusing TJ Dillashaw of being a "snake in the grass."

Conor McGregor’s statements against Dillashaw can be viewed on the UFC’s official YouTube channel. McGregor’s prediction eerily came true in the days that followed, as a major feud broke out between Dillashaw and Urijah Faber. Fans can check out McGregor’s iconic TUF scene in the video below:

“Ah, there’s the little snake in the grass right there. Hey, little boy. You lost? Where’s your mommy, little boy?” Conor McGregor said to TJ Dillashaw.

“I’d like to congratulate you and your coach, Duane (Ludwig). Great win, man. Well done.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Conor McGregor served as the coach of Team McGregor, whereas Urijah Faber served as Team Faber's coach for TUF 22. The season featured lightweight fighters and was eventually won by Ryan Hall, who bested Artem Lobov via unanimous decision to win the TUF 22 title.

The TUF reality show usually has the coaches face each other in a professional MMA bout at the TUF finale UFC event at the end of the season. However, Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber weren’t scheduled to fight one another.

As Conor McGregor predicted, Dillashaw parted ways with Faber and Team Alpha Male (TAM)

McGregor’s coaching stint alongside Faber in the TUF show came at an exciting time in Faber’s TAM fight camp.

TAM's top fighter, TJ Dillashaw, had won the UFC bantamweight title by defeating longtime champion Renan Barao and successfully defended it twice. Dillashaw’s second title defense was a rematch against Barao that he won even more impressively than the first fight.

During that phase of Dillashaw’s career, he and his coach Duane Ludwig used to train together at TAM. But Ludwig and Urijah Faber eventually had differences of opinions, which turned into a full-blown dispute.

The MMA community was rife with speculation about whether Dillashaw would choose to leave TAM and train with Ludwig full-time or leave Ludwig and stay with TAM. Dillashaw eventually chose to leave TAM and train with Ludwig.

Needless to say, in the days that ensued – to this very date – the MMA world has praised Conor McGregor for his prophecy about the problems between Dillashaw and Urijah Faber.