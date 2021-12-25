"It's not just bravado, it's PR" - Teddy Atlas on Logan Paul comparing Jake Paul to Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson

Logan Paul has been singing the praises of Jake Paul ever since he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Maverick' even claimed that people think 'The Problem Child' is this generation's Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson on a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Reacting to this strange comparison, legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas called it an act of bravado and PR. During an interview with The Schmo, here's what the coaching extraordinaire said:

"I understand that it's not just bravado, it's PR. It's how they're going to make money. You're not going to make money if you don't get people to come. You know, you open up a new restaurant, they used to put those searchlights up in the air and you see them up in the sky and you say 'Let me go see where that's leading to,' and it led to a red aisle and I go into the restaurant. Well, that's their searchlights they're putting up in the air. But yelling out like that and calling out crazy stuff about Muhammad Ali and all that stuff, it's gonna get you to think, it's gonna get you to listen, it's gonna get you to look and it might get you to buy a ticket because you hate them."

Teddy Atlas was also complimentary of the way Logan and Jake Paul are saying crazy things to promote themselves. In doing so, they create a fanbase and audience, which is what ultimately makes them money. He also opined that it makes sense for them, given the business and position they're in.

Mike Tyson reportedly called Jake Paul the GOAT

During an episode of IMPAULSIVE, Jake Paul stated that Mike Tyson called him the GOAT upon learning that the Cleveland native shares a birthday with Muhammad Ali.

Both Jake Paul and Muhammad Ali were born on January 17 and it was enough for 'Iron Mike' to apparently call Paul the GOAT. However, the statement was likely a tribute to Ali, whom Tyson admired greatly. Paul said:

“When I sat down with Mike Tyson on his podcast, bro, he’s so smart and smart and he sat next to me for only about 20 minutes and preached knowledge. And he says, ‘Dude, you're the GOAT. People from January 17 are not to be messed with them.’ When I told him my birthday, he was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Jake Paul is one of the most marketable fighters in the world right now. The internet sensation has also declared himself the No. 1 fighter of the younger generation, following in the footsteps of Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather.

Despite the praise and recent success Jake Paul has had in the sport, he has a very long way to go to cement his boxing legacy.

