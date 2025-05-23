Tensions boil over as Jon Jones drops blunt retort to Tom Aspinall's remarks

In their ongoing back-and-forth, Jon Jones has fired off a pointed response to comments made by Tom Aspinall. While Aspinall has recently broken the record for longest interim titleholder in UFC history, it seems like his focus is more on becoming the undisputed champion.

This was recently expressed by Aspinall, and the reigning UFC heavyweight champion would fire off a response to the UK combatant in a seemingly since-deleted retweet. Its screenshot has since been turned into an Instagram graphic by the IG account for @tntsportsufc.

In his response to Aspinall's claims of wanting the undisputed distinction more than the 'Bones' bout, Jones said:

"Shut your mouth and do as you're told"

Check out Jon Jones' recent response to Tom Aspinall below:

The Jon Jones petition to strip the title from him keeps growing

While Jon Jones continues to seemingly rage-bait Tom Aspinall, to use the parlance of our times, the interim heavyweight champion isn't the only person who is frustrated with how Jones has handled his heavyweight title reign.

There is now a petition that has been gaining major traction surrounding the 37-year-old being stripped of his UFC heavyweight belt. While Jones has been the champion for over 800 days and is technically the second-longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion behind Cain Velasquez, he has only defended his strap a single time.

A Change.org petition was created less than two weeks ago to strip Jon Jones of his UFC heavyweight title and has well over 21,000 signatures so far.

There are still no signs of a timeline established for a Jones return to the cage, if he ever fights Aspinall, or elects to retire from the sport outright.

Check out Jon Jones' UFC 309 octagon interview below:

