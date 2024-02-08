Teofimo Lopez is poised to defend his WBO and Ring Magazine super lightweight titles in a 12-round showdown against Jamaine Ortiz, set to take place tonight (Thursday, Feb. 8) at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lopez was born in Brooklyn, New York, in July 1997 and has familial roots originating from Honduras, the birthplace of both his parents. They immigrated to the United States with aspirations of providing a brighter future for their family. During his amateur career, 'The Takeover' also represented Honduras, reflecting his ties to the country.

Lopez stepped into the professional boxing ring for the first time in 2016, facing Ishwar Siqueiros in a four-round bout. He secured victory by swiftly knocking out Siqueiros in the second round. Maintaining his momentum, Lopez went on to achieve a 15-fight win streak.

'The Takeover' is set to defend his title for the first time since becoming a two-weight world champion with his victory against Josh Taylor last June. This win marked his third straight victory after the memorable split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.

He became the IBF lightweight champion by defeating Richard Commey in 2019 and added the WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles to his collection by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020. Lopez currently boasts a professional record of 19-1, with 13 victories coming by knockout.

Teofimo Lopez acknowledges Jamaine Ortiz's threat

Teofimo Lopez appeared to have reached superstar status after defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko, a victory so impressive that losing his first title defense to George Kambosos Jr. 13 months later seemed improbable. However, that's precisely what happened, as the Australian outperformed Lopez and secured the title.

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with Boxing Scene, 'The Takeover' emphasized that he gleaned valuable insights from past experiences and took steps to avoid repeating similar mistakes in his preparation for the bout against Jamaine Ortiz:

"Right now, we’re just focusing on what we have to do. That’s facing Jamaine Ortiz. That’s the main situation right now. I can’t overlook this guy. I can’t make the same mistakes I made prior to my fights before. And it’s all about that right now."

He added:

"You know, I have to remind myself every day and every night that this is the toughest guy I’m gonna face. This is the toughest guy. This guy right here destroys everything that I worked so hard for, so I’m not gonna give it to nobody that easy."