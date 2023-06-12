Teofimo Lopez states his price for potential return after retiring at 25

Teofimo Lopez needs a nine-figure payday to return to the sport of boxing.

'The Takeover' returned to the ring over the weekend in one of the most important bouts of the career. Amidst a lot of family drama, and coming off a controversial win over Sandor Martin, he faced light-welterweight champion, Josh Taylor.

'The Tartan Tornado' entered Saturday's matchup off an equally controversial decision win, over Jack Catterall. However, there was no controversy in the fight between Taylor and Lopez over the weekend. Instead, it was all dominance.

Teofimo Lopez wound up dominating Josh Taylor in the ESPN main event on Saturday. The former champion easily outboxed the British star en route to a lopsided unanimous decision. The win made Lopez a two-division world champion, but he didn't intend to hold the titles for long.

Instead, he retired from the sport of boxing in a post-fight social media message. That being said, this is combat sports, everyone has a price. In a recent interview on the Porter Way podcast, Lopez revealed:

"I think the only way you get Teofimo back is a nine-figure contract deal. I've made ESPN over a hundred million dollars, and I'm still getting paid a million dollars a fight. While all these other fighters that haven't done a quarter of what I've done and accomplished, they're getting 8, 10, 12, 15, million dollars. So, obviously, I'm the black sheep of the industry and they're hurting me on that end."

Josh Taylor calls for a rematch with Teofimo Lopez

Lost in the madness of Teofimo Lopez's win was Josh Taylor's reaction.

'The Takeover' naturally got all the glory on Saturday night, and for good reason. The build-up to the fight saw many questions swirling around Lopez, mainly due to his relationship with his father, who is also his trainer.

Nonetheless, while things worked out well for him, 'The Tartan Tornado' was in less than great spirits. The loss was the first of his career and a massive setback combined with his prior bout, a controversial win over Jack Catterall.

In the post-fight interview, Josh Taylor paid respect to Teofimo Lopez. Furthermore, he called for a longshot rematch with him, stating:

“No excuses. It wasn’t my best. The better man won tonight... I thought it was a close fight. I’d love to do it again. I definitely know I’m better than that, and I know I can beat him still. I’d love to do it again. But he’s the champ, so the ball is in his court."

