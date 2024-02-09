Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Full card results 

The Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz WBO junior welterweight title went down today at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

While Lopez was coming off an impressive decision win over Josh Taylor to capture the WBO and The Ring titles, Ortiz stepped into the squared circle as a world title challenger for the first time in his career. He last outpointed Antonio Moran last September to redeem his loss against Vasily Lomachenko in 2022.

In the co-main event, 24-year-old American Olympian Keyshawn Davis went up against former Puerto Rican two-division world champion Jose Pedraza in a ten-round lightweight bout.

The event also featured some other exciting bouts. Check out the full fight card results below:

Teofimo Lopez outpoints Jamaine Ortiz to retain WBO junior welterweight title

The Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz title fight was one that many fans looked forward to. Given the title challenger's confidence before the fight, many believed Lopez was in for a tough night.

Unfortunately for fans, 'The Technician' failed to push Lopez to his limits, and their 12-round bout wasn't a slugfest as many thought it would be. After a high-octane first round, where both boxers traded some great shots and displayed elite movements, the fight appeared to resemble a cat-and-mouse chase.

Ortiz chose to maintain his distance throughout the fight. He danced around the ring while relying on throwing hard jabs and looking for counterpunches. Lopez began closing the distance in the latter rounds and stalked Ortiz with combos.

While both pugilists managed to land big shots, the judges' decided Lopez had done enough to get his hand raised. Lopez won the fight via unanimous decision after the scorecards read 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 in favor of the champion.

Keyshawn Davis knocks out Jose Pedraza after dominant performance

American Olympian Keyshawn Davis went up against Jose Pedraza in a lightweight contest in the co-main event of the evening. While the Puerto Rican boxer and former two-division world champion had a promising start, Davis soon found his rhythm and began laying it on his opponent.

After hurting Pedraza with some hard shots to the head, Davis was in cruise control, and the Puerto Rican was at the mercy of whatever his opponent threw for the last two rounds. In the sixth round, the referee stepped in to stop Davis from landing a barrage of unanswered shots on a hurt Pedraza.

Davis now has a professional record of 10-0-1 and called out Teofimo Lopez for a title shot in the aftermath.

Check out the Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz event results below:

Main event:

Teofimo Lopez def. Jamaine Ortiz via unanimous decision (117-111, 115-113, 115-113)

Co-main event:

Keyshwan Davis def. Jose Pedraza via TKO (Referee stoppage, RD 6)

Full fight card results:

Rene Tellez Giron def. George Acosta via unanimous decision (79-72, 78-73, 76-75)

Abdullah Mason def. Benjamin Gurment via TKO (RD 2)

Charlie Sheehy def. Abdel Sauceda via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Javier Martinez def. Raul Salomon via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74)

Alan Garcia def. Tomas Ornelas via TKO ( 0:51, RD 1)

Lemis Isom Riley def. Antonio Zepeda via TKO (1:28, RD 3)

Art Barrera Jr. def. Michael Portales via TKO (1:41, RD 1)