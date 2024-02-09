Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Full video highlights 

A highly awaited clash between Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz recently took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair threw down in a 12-round contest in the squared circle for the WBO junior welterweight title.

Lopez came into the fight following an impressive unanimous decision win over Josh Taylor last June. Lopez outpointed Taylor over twelve rounds to snatch the WBO and The Ring world titles at Madison Square Garden, New York. Meanwhile, Ortiz stepped into the ring as a first-time world title challenger. He last beat Antonio Moran in September to redeem his loss against Vasily Lomachenko in 2022.

Before the fight, Lopez surprised fans by walking backstage sporting a flashy red Deadpool costume. The 26-year-old looked calm and composed, cosplaying one of his favorite superheroes ahead of his title defense.

Even Lopez's walkout was impressive, with circus performers warming up the audience before he strutted out donning a stunning red-and-gold 'The Greatest Showman' costume.

Meanwhile, 'The Technician' walked out with a Puerto Rican artist performing one of his hits. Ortiz looked confident and composed as he made his way to the ring.

After starting the fight strong, both fighters settled in and decided to stick to their game plan. Ortiz notably chose to maintain his distance and began circling around Lopez, looking for opportunities to strike. Lopez began piling on the pressure as the fight progressed and hunting his opponent down.

During one exchange, Lopez urged Ortiz to try coming at him in the corner, and the Puerto Rican obliged with a barrage of strikes that forced the champion to clinch.

After 12 rounds, Lopez got his hand raised via unanimous decision and retained his WBO junior welterweight title.

Keyshawn Davis, who defeated Jose Pedraza in the co-main event of the evening, was seated ringside and went after Lopez in the aftermath. Davis notably called out Lopez for a title shot after his win, and both boxers exchanged heated words.

Interestingly, Terence Crawford was impressed with Lopez's performance and posted his reaction on social media. In a video posted to his socials, 'Bud' slammed Lopez and promised to "break" his neck if they fought on the streets.

