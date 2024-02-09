Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live round-by-round updates

The highly anticipated Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz WBO junior welterweight title fight is set to go down today at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Lopez is coming off a title win over Josh Taylor via unanimous decision to capture the WBO and Ring Magazine titles, Ortiz last defeated Antonio Moran via unanimous decision last September. That victory was the 27-year-old's first since suffering a loss to Vasily Lomachenko in 2022.

Notably, this will be Ortiz's first world title fight. In the co-main event, American Olympian Keyshawn Davis will face former Puerto Rican two-division world champion Jose Pedraza. Davis shares a stable with undisputed welterweight world champion Terence Crawford, who was also present backstage with him.

The highly-anticipated junior welterweight title bout is about to begin. Stay tuned with Sportskeeda MMA for live updates and play-by-play coverage.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Round 1:

Both fighters touch gloves, and Lopez jumps into action. Lopez and Ortiz begin the fight carefully, gauging each other and testing the distance using jabs.

Ortiz maintains his distance and lands a couple of body shots before Lopez responds with some well-connected jabs. Both fighters match each other in pace and trade some excellent shots while maintaining a cautious distance. An evenly matched round for both pugilists.

Round 2:

The battle of the jabs continues. Ortiz throws a quick combo that is answered by Lopez with a quick right hand. After some action, both boxers clinch and have to be separated by the referee.

Ortiz appears to be lighter on his feet and is dancing around his opponent, trying to close the distance. Meanwhile, Lopez seems to be taking a tactical approach and waiting for openings. Lopez ends the round by connecting Ortiz with a hard-hitting right hand.

Round 3:

Lopez jabs Ortiz and is quickly put in a headlock. The referee separates the two, and they resume their slick dance. Ortiz manages to land some good shots on Lopez but is soon pushed back by the champion’s body shots.

Ortiz’s combos seem to be challenging Lopez, who’s making full use of his defensive shoulder rolls. Lopez looking economical with his attacks, waiting patiently for Ortiz to slip. The Champion ends the round with some hard right-hand shots once again.

Round 4:

Ortiz throws a jab. Lopez responds with some excellent shots that connect and push Ortiz back. Ortiz aims for Lopez’s body, but the champion seems to be getting into the rhythm. Lopez hooks Ortiz hard. The title challenger goes back to maintaining distance and circles around. He jumps in and launches an attack on Lopez that pushes him to the ropes. Lopez recovers.

Round 5:

Lots of movement from Ortiz, who keeps his distance and attempts to throw some jabs. Lopez pushes forward and starts putting the pressure on Ortiz. Both men play it cautiously this round with not much action.

Round 6:

Lopez goes at Ortiz and catches his opponent with a sweet counter right hand. Ortiz appears to focus on keeping his distance. A quick exchange results in a clinch, referee steps in to separate.

Lopez now stalking his opponent and looking to throw haymakers. Both trade shots with Ortiz dancing around the ring. Lopez tries drawing in Ortiz, but the round ends with minimal action.

Round 7:

A frustrated Lopez doubles up on the jab and tries following up with combos. Ortiz continues dancing around the ring and maintaining distance. An accidental head clash opens a cut on Ortiz.

Lopez now piling the pressure and going for body shots. Lopez’s slick head movement while dodging Ortiz’s jabs audibly impresses the crowd. Lopez is now going for Ortiz with big body shots. Round 7 ends with a big left hook by Lopez.

Round 8:

Lopez catches Ortiz with a jab and a quick straight left hand. Lopez now using his combos to push Ortiz back. The title challenger adopts an evasive tactic while Lopez piles on. The crowd is begging for more action with loud boos. Ortiz skips along the ropes while dodging some of Lopez’s combos. Another round ends with little to no action.

Round 9:

Ortiz catches Lopez with some shots. Lopez responds with a straight right hand to the body. Lopez goes for Ortiz’s head with a right hook followed by consecutive body shots. Another clinch causes another referee separation.

Lopez pressuring Ortiz, looks for the challenger’s head. The champion slips while chasing Ortiz around the ring. Round 9 ends with Ortiz catching Lopez with some quick shots to the head.

Round 10:

Lopez quickly jumps into action and launches some quick jabs. Ortiz trying to use the double jab. Both fighters exhibited some slick foot and shoulder movements. Both fighters trade some good shots but the round ends with considerable distance between them.

Round 11:

Lopez starts strong. Aggressive forward pressure from the champion while Ortiz tries to evade. Lopez now looking to lock in cruise control while Ortiz resumes circling his opponent. Lopez connects with a hard right jab.

Ortiz is looking to use that left hand from his southpaw stance, but Lopez dodges. Both boxers trade shots and separate. Lopez now simply looking for any opportunity to engage with Ortiz and land some shots.

Round 12:

The final round begins with Lopez jumping into action. Lopez now pursuing Ortiz around the ring. Ortiz jabs and lands on Lopez. The champion is now looking for a slugfest, but Ortiz sticks to his game plan. Ortiz connects with a quick combo but is soon pushed back.

Lopez pressuring Ortiz hard. Lopez looking for that final knockout punch in the final minute. Both boxers trade energetic shots and go back and forth for the final ten seconds. The fight goes to the judges’ scorecards.

Scorecard:

As the scorecards get filled out, Lopez expresses his disappointment at team Ortiz for not encouraging their boxer to engage more. Lopez then shares a tense moment with Keyshawn Davis, who called the champion out for a title fight after his co-main event knockout win over Jose Pedraza.

After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 in favor of Lopez, who holds on to his WBO junior welterweight title via unanimous decision.