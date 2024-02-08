Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz potential purse and salary: How much will the fighters earn

WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will defend his title against Jamaine Ortiz on Feb. 8, 2024. The fight will take place at the Michaelob Arena in Las Vegas and it appears that many fight fans are curious about the fighters’ potential earnings from the fight.

Lopez suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career against George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021. He bounced back by winning the NABF and WBO International super lightweight titles from Pedro Campa. In his most recent outing, the 26-year-old won the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles from Josh Taylor with a unanimous decision victory.

It was reported that Lopez took home a $2.3 million purse in his winning effort. According to online sources, he has a guaranteed purse of $1 million per fight according to his contract with ESPN. However, the total earnings jumped to over $2 million with the addition of pay-per-view share.

A recent report from MARCA stated that Lopez could pocket around $3 million to $4 million for his fight against Ortiz. However, the numbers are speculative and may not reflect the actual earnings.

Meanwhile, Ortiz is said to have earned a guaranteed purse of $2 million against Vasiliy Lomachenko and the pay-per-view share bumped his salary to a reported $3.5 million.

Teofimo Lopez is a sizeable favorite heading into the fight against Jamaine Ortiz

With a professional 17-1-1 professional record, Jamaine Ortiz is one of the highly touted contenders. However, the oddsmakers seem to be confident in Teofimo Lopez’s ability to defend the title on Feb. 8.

According to betting odds, Teofimo Lopez is a massive -1000 favorite heading into the fight. Meanwhile, Ortiz is a +600 underdog. The champion will look forward to leaving no stone unturned to walk away with a win on Feb. 8 and get the Devin Haney fight that he has been calling for.

Lopez and Haney held the lightweight titles at one point but could never fight each other in the division. Haney currently holds the WBC super lightweight title and a unification bout between them is one of the highly anticipated bouts in the sport. ‘Takeover’ recently said that defeating Haney is an important feat for his legacy.