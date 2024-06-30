Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett: Full card video highlights

In a night of thrilling boxing action at Miami's James L. Knight Center, Teofimo Lopez defended his WBO and Ring Magazine super lightweight titles with a dominant unanimous decision over Steve Claggett. Lopez's victory headlined a card filled with explosive performances.

Check out the fight highlights below.

Euri Cedeno vs. Dormedes Potes

In a stunning display of power and precision, Euri Cedeno delivered a devastating first-round knockout against Dormedes Potes in their middleweight clash. Cedeno wasted no time asserting dominance, landing a series of punishing blows that culminated in a decisive knockout at just 58 seconds into the bout.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

Yan Santana vs. Brandon Valdes

Yan Santana showcased his dominance in a thrilling super featherweight bout against Brandon Valdes, earning a clear unanimous decision victory with scores of 98-91, 98-91, and 96-93. Santana controlled the pace from the outset, delivering a calculated mix of powerful hooks and precise body shots that kept Valdes on the defensive throughout the 10-round contest.

Despite a resilient effort from Valdes, Santana's strategic approach and effective ring control secured him another impressive win in his professional career.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

Rohan Polanco vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos

Rohan Polanco showcased his dominance in the welterweight division with a decisive second-round TKO victory over Luis Hernandez Ramos. Polanco, known for his powerful punches, controlled the fight from the outset, landing a series of precise shots that rocked Ramos early on.

In the second round, Polanco intensified his assault, connecting with a devastating left uppercut that prompted the referee to stop the fight at 2 minutes and 28 seconds into the round.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Jino Rodrigo

Light welterweight contender Elvis Rodriguez secured a ten-round unanimous decision against Jino Rodrigo in a challenging bout. Both fighters hit the canvas in the first round. Rodriguez appeared fatigued after the fifth round, slowing significantly in the latter half of the fight. Despite this, the judges scored the bout 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92 in favor of Rodriguez.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

Both boxers suffered knockdown in the opening round:

Emiliano Vargas vs. Jose Zaragoza

Light welterweight prospect Emiliano Vargas dominated Jose Zaragoza with a first-round knockout. Vargas unleashed a relentless barrage of punches, overwhelming Zaragoza and forcing the referee to stop the contest early. The swift victory extends Vargas's unbeaten record and solidifies his reputation as a rising star in the division.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale

Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh grandson of Muhammad Ali, defeated Sona Akale by unanimous decision despite suffering a dislocated left shoulder. Walsh knocked Akale down in the third round but struggled from the fourth round due to the injury.

The judges scored the fight 58-55, 57-56, and 57-56 in Walsh's favor. Despite the injury, Walsh managed to survive Akale’s heavy pressure, securing a hard-fought victory and avenging his only career loss from Aug. 2023.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

Post his victory, Walsh called out Teofimo Lopez and Jake Paul:

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Leon Benitez

In a thrilling co-feature bout, former WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez secured a knockout victory over Brandon Benitez in the seventh round.

The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round when the two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba landed a powerful uppercut that floored Benitez. Ramirez's creative footwork and dominance throughout the fight culminated in this decisive victory, reaffirming his elite status in the featherweight division.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

Ramirez landed an impressive uppercut in the final rounds of their fight:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett

WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez triumphed over challenger Steve Claggett with a dominant 12-round unanimous decision at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Lopez, aiming to solidify his position in the 140-pound division, showcased his prowess, with the judges scoring the bout 120-108, 120-108, and 119-109.

‘The Takeover,’ now boasts a 20-1 record, adding Claggett to his list of high-profile victories, which includes Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor. Despite Claggett's nine-fight win streak, the 33-year-old Canadian could not withstand Lopez's relentless performance.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

Check out both main event contenders make their way into the event venue:

The champion threw a powerful uppercut in the 8th round:

