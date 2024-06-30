Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett: Full results

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett just wrapped up. The boxing event took place at the James L Knight Center in Miami, Florida, on June 29 and featured seven professional boxing matches in six weight classes. This article recaps the event and explores the full results.

In the main event, WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez attempted the second defense of his title against Canada's Steve Claggett.

In the fight, Claggett was the aggressor who charged forward with dogged determination. Lopez, who got comfortable with the pace and rhythm as the fight progressed, responded with good combinations and footwork to stay out of trouble.

Claggett continued to smother with forward pressure without showing any signs of slowing down even as Lopez clipped him repeatedly. The trend continued for 12 rounds and Lopez cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision win to retain the WBO junior welterweight title.

In the co-headlining bout, 2012 and 2016 Olympics gold medalist boxer Robeisy Ramirez fought Mexico's Brandon Leon Benitez in a featherweight showdown. Coming off a majority decision loss against Rafael Espinoza which cost him the WBO featherweight title, Ramirez tried to get back in the win column.

The former WBO featherweight champion took control of the match right from the first round with effective footwork and accurate striking. Meanwhile, Benitez struggled to launch meaningful offense as most of his strikes were evaded or thoroughly blocked.

Ramirez took a more countering approach as the fight progressed. He allowed Benitez to advance and knocked him down with a devastating uppercut when the opening showed in Round 7. Benitez could not answer the 10-count and Ramirez was crowned the WBO NABO featherweight champion. He now intends to avenge the loss against Espinoza and unify the featherweight titles.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett: Nico Ali Walsh avanges the loss

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh attempted to avenge the sole loss of his professional boxing career against Sona Akale on the undercard. Akale defeated Walsh by a majority decision in a six-round fight that took place in August 2023. Walsh has scored two wins since the defeat.

Akali was the aggressor in the rematch but Walsh proved to be a little striker, knocking him down in the closing moments of Round 3. Akale responded fiercely in the following rounds and had him trapped against the cage with a barrage of punches in Round 5. Walsh, who seemed to be having trouble with his shoulder, managed to survive and walked away with a unanimous decision win.

The undercard saw rising featherweight prospect Yan Santana take on Brandon Valdes. The undefeated Dominican, who had scored all 11 of his professional boxing wins by T/KO, proved to be too much for Valdes. Santana knocked Valdes down in Round 1 and won the fight by unanimous decision.

Another rising prospect and 2020 Tokyo Olympics participant Rohan Polanco fought veteran boxer Luis Hernandez Ramos. Being undefeated in the professional boxing circuit so far, Polanco had the momentum on his side as Ramos was coming off a KO loss against Lindolfo Delgado in his last outing.

It did not take long for Polanco to figure out Ramos as he knocked the veteran fighter out in Round 2 to improve his boxing record to a perfect 12-0.

Elsewhere, Euri Cedeno and Emiliano Vargas viciously knocked Dormedes Potes and Jose Zaragoza out to further their quest to the top of the sport.

Check out the full event results below:

Main Card

Junior welterweight - Teofimo Lopez def. Steve Claggett by unanimous decision (120-108, 119-109) (WBO Junior welterweight title fight)

Featherweight - Robeisy Ramirez def. Brandon Leon Benitez by KO (2:46, R7)(Vacant WBO NABO featherweight title fight)

Middleweight - Nico Ali Walsh def. Sona Akale by unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 57-56)

Preliminary Card

Super lightweight - Emiliano Vargas def. Jose Zaragoza by T/KO (R1, 1:32)

Featherweight - Yan Santana def. Brandon Valdes by unanimous decision (98-91 X 2, 96-93)

Welterweight - Rohan Polanco def. Luis Hernandez Ramos by T/KO (R2, 2:28)

Middleweight - Euri Cedeno def. Dormedes Potes by T/KO (0:58, R1)

Heavyweight - Lorenzo Medina def. Detrailous Webster by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-53, 59-55)