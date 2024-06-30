Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett: Live round-by-round updates

Teofimo Lopez will make the walk to the ring in an attempt to make the second defense of his light welterweight title when he takes on Steve Claggett at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Lopez banks on the success of a 20-1 record with 13 knockouts to his credit. The former unified lightweight champion has gone 4-0 since losing belts to George Kambosos Jr. back in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Claggett wields a 38-7-2 record with a staggering 26 KO/TKO wins. He bears the momentum velocity of a nine-fight winning streak and is undefeated since the split decision loss to Mathieu Germain.

Lopez is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jamaine Ortiz earlier this year in February. Clagget, on the other hand, banks on the success of a victory over Marcos Gonzalez Barraza.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett live play-by-play updates

Round 1

Lopez's crafty footwork shines through in the early exchanges. His hooks and jabs are landing on Claggett in the blink of an eye. Claggett opts for a high guard and closing distance with sharp digs to the body and crisp jabs. Lopez amplifies the volume with a four-punch combination finding the mark. A solid round in the books.

Round 2

'The Takeover' finds success when he breaks from pocket but Claggett is on him like glue. The majority of the fight has been contested with Lopez against the ropes avoiding the incoming offense while darting out with body strikes and straight punches. A solid right hand up top grabs Claggett's attention.

Round 3

The Canadian is forcing far more action from his opponent's usual approach. Lopez smiling through his foe's advances as he stifles his opponent with a straight right and a follow-up uppercut midway through the round. Both fighters are trading leather with more ferocity and volume now. Claggett, so far, has done a tremendous job of forcing the action but Lopez's experience stands out.

Round 4

Double jab from Lopez to initiate proceedings in the fourth round. The American dodges Claggett's punches effectively while countering with volume striking. Claggett has Lopez pinned in the corner where he unloads with body strikes and punches up top. Lopez finds the target with the uppercut, which has been one of the strongest weapons in his arsenal in the fight. A wide right hand and follow-up punches to close out a dominant fourth round for Lopez.

Round 5

Claggett is imposing his will despite trailing behind on the scorecards. He's showing no signs of slowing down, walking forward through the punches of Lopez. Expect a late flurry from the Canadian. Lopez comfortably circles his opponent and chips away with the jab. A four-punch combination that seals another round for the American.

Round 6

Claggett shakes off Lopez's punches even as the damage starts to accumulate. He's applying pressure to break in range to unleash offense and make this a battle of grit. This round proved to be a far more competitive affair.

Round 7

Lopez disguises the uppercut and straight right hands behind the jab. Claggett, while doing a good job of maintaining pressure, hasn't been able to diversify his attacks like his foe. A fiery back-and-forth exchange wraps up the action in the seventh.

Round 8

The pair engage in more frequent clashes in the center as Lopez digs his head into his opponent's chest while unloading with body strikes. A big uppercut within the final minute of round eight proves to be the most decisive moment in the fight so far. Lopez closes out the round with a staggering left hook for good measure.

Round 9

Claggett's tenacity cannot be questioned as he continues to press forward despite the onslaught. A left hook to the body and uppercut stifles Claggett. Lopez seems keen on finding the opportune moment to close out the show in what has been a spectacular display so far.

Round 10

Lopez is scoring at will now, while Claggett embodies a walking target. Crisp straight rights and uppercut break through the guard of the Canadian. Lopez's work ethic, ring smarts, and experience have been the differentiator in the fight.

Round 11

Lopez still looking sharp ten rounds deep and carries the momentum in the eleventh round. Claggett's punches now carry a lagging impact as Lopez continues to keep building the lead. Double overhand rights and a beautiful left hook from Lopez in the final seconds of the round.

Round 12

Clagget staggers with two consecutive right hands to open up in the final round. Lopez circling away with the left hook and mixes well the body shot. A big right uppercut in the final minute manages to stifle Claggett. Lopez walks away with an emphatic win with unanimous decision scores of 120-108,119-109, 120-108.