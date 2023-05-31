Terence Crawford casts doubt on Devin Haney-Shakur Stevenson super fight

Terence Crawford is set to face Errol Spence Jr. in one of the most highly-anticipated boxing matches of the year. 'Bud' recently revealed that he doesn't believe another highly-anticipated super fight between Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will materialize in the undisputed lightweight champion's next bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the WBO welterweight champion, who is close with Stevenson, was asked if he believes the fight will come next. Crawford responded:

"No, not next. I think Haney will move up to 140 or he will try to get Tank [Davis] at 135. I don't think he's f**king with Shakur next. I just don't think that's a great fight for him to fight right after a [Vasiliy] Lomachenko fight. I just think he match up better with Tank than Shakur."

He added his prediction, stating:

"If Haney don't get caught then he got a good chance of winning, but if he get caught, Tank with his explosiveness, with his boxing IQ, he got a chance to win. If it goes the distance, I would say Haney. By stoppage, I would say Tank... Shakur over everybody."

Check out Terence Crawford's full comments on the lightweight title picture below:

Stevenson recently shared that his team is looking to activate his mandatory status as Haney's next challenger. It is unclear, however, if the fight will be booked.

Terence Crawford shares advice for Francis Ngannou ahead of boxing debut

Francis Ngannou recently left the UFC amidst a contract dispute and has since signed with the PFL. His promotional debut will be put off until 2024, however, as he works on making his boxing debut in 2023. Terence Crawford recently shared his advice to the former heavyweight champion during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"That guy is a puncher. He's doing his thing in MMA, but it's different over there. Calling out the top heavyweights of the world today, I don't see him having a chance with either one of those guys... He got some skill. I would tell him get your feet wet, try to fight some of those lower tier guys first just to feel yourself out and get used to being in the ring and going the rounds. It's different. MMA and boxing, it's different."

Check out Terence Crawford's full comments on Francis Ngannou below:

Crawford noted that fighting lesser talent would be wise for Ngannou before facing Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury so he can get the feel of being in the boxing ring. He claimed that 'The Bronze Bomber' could knock 'The Predator' out if he makes one mistake.

