Terence Crawford cracks up Joe Rogan with hilarious 7-word response to potentially ‘dipping his toes in the MMA water’

Terence Crawford hailed as one of boxing's greatest with a pristine record of 40 wins and no losses, has solidified his status with a remarkable victory over Errol Spence Jr. As the first fighter to hold an undisputed title in two divisions, his prowess in the 'sweet science' is undeniable.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Crawford joined Joe Rogan for an engaging conversation. Amid their chat, the topic of Crawford potentially trying his hand at MMA emerged. However, the 34-year-old swiftly dismissed any notion of stepping into the MMA arena, citing his aversion to facing kicks.

With a grin, 'Bud' Crawford responded:

"Ain't nobody about to be kicking me. Hey, look, we can wrestle, we can fight, but those kicks, no. I don't care what nobody says, man, those kicks are dangerous, bro."

Additionally, Crawford expressed his awe at the weight cuts that MMA fighters endure, highlighting the intense challenge of shedding pounds within a single day.

How much did Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. make from their recent boxing match?

The clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. in their recent boxing spectacle not only showcased their pugilistic prowess but also yielded hefty financial rewards for both fighters. Reports have emerged that each of these welterweight titans raked in an impressive sum of at least $25 million from the high-stakes match.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, witnessed the fierce encounter on July 29, where Crawford and Spence Jr. battled for undisputed supremacy in their weight division. Despite the anticipation of a closely fought contest, 'Bud' Crawford dominated the ring, orchestrating multiple knockdowns and eventually clinching victory via a ninth-round TKO.

The lucrative outcome extended to both fighters, underlining the financial magnitude of the event. Esteemed boxing journalist Dan Rafael took to Twitter to unveil some substantial figures, shedding light on the domestic pay-per-view sales and the resulting earnings for each fighter:

"Per sources, #SpenceCrawford PPV generated at least 650k domestic buys, grossing $55M with it quite possible to get to 675k range. Add in gate of more than $20M and fight was a huge success. Both fighters will make at least $25M apiece. Spence was entitled to a slightly higher %."

