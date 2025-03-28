Terence Crawford explains how Floyd Mayweather’s legendary career birthed an unhealthy trend in boxing 

Terence Crawford has been a part of the professional boxing circuit for over a decade. Through these years, he has had the opportunity to observe several boxing legends, including Floyd Mayweather.

Recently, Crawford delved into a discussion about Mayweather. 'Bud' sat down with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo in a recent episopde of their Pound 4 Pound show. In the middle of their discussion about the UFC, Crawford pointed out that a negative trend began to emerge following Mayweather's legendary boxing career.

He said:

"Nowadays in boxing, Floyd [Mayweather] made it to where you lose and they are kicking you to the curb. And, ‘Oh, you is a bum’. It’s like, ‘Man! Dude lost to a good fighter.’ Do you know what I mean? He [Floyd] left with an unblemished record, and he set the bar high."

Crawford continued:

"So now everybody is trying to protect the 0 because you get one loss, now you’ve gotta go way to the back of the bus. It’s like dang! Your shine is off now because of the fans and the media and how they go around."

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below (11:10):

Following an illustrious professional boxing career that spanned more than two decades, Mayweather retired in 2017. His final professional fight was against UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who he defeated to improve his record to an impressive 50-0.

Floyd Mayweather labels Terence Crawford the pound-for-pound best fighter

Terence Crawford is nearing the opportunity to break Floyd Mayweather's impressive record. At the age of 37, Crawford boasts an impressive record of 41 victories and no defeats in professional boxing. His resilience and determination to excel have often garnered praise from everyone in the boxing community.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Brian Mazique, Mayweather was questioned about his thoughts on the current top pound-for-pound boxer. Interestingly, without any hesitation, the boxing legend took Crawford's name and said:

"I think Terence Crawford right now in the sport of boxing is the pound-for-pound best fighter, it’s good to see him in the position that he’s in.”

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments below (19:50):

