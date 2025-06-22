"You’re going to sleep!" - Piers Morgan gets hard-hitting warning from Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford gave a warning to Piers Morgan during their light-hearted conversation. Alvarez and Crawford both claimed that they could harm Morgan, which sparked a surprised reaction from the Brit.

Alvarez and Crawford are set to face each other in an undisputed super middleweight title contest, which will take place on Sep. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the highly anticipated megafight, the two boxing superstars spoke to the English journalist in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel called, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During their interaction, Morgan inquired whether Alvarez and Crawford could kill him with their bare hands. The American boldly replied:

''I could. I'll choke you out.''

The Mexican superstar then chimed in, saying:

''Easy...with just one punch...Because, let me tell you why? You aren't used to getting hit.''

When Morgan revealed his age, Crawford expressed his confidence in knocking him out, saying:

''You're going to sleep!''

Check out the post below:

Alvarez (63-2-2) enters the contest with a six-fight win streak, the most recent being a super middleweight title unification bout against William Scull last month. It was a lackluster bout throughout which ended in a unanimous decision victory for the 34-year-old.

Meanwhile, Crawford is undefeated in the squared circle, amassing an impresisve record of 41-0. He last competed against Israil Madrimov for the junior middleweight title and secured a unanimous decision win after Madrimov put up a tough fight.

Terence Crawford vows to knockout Canelo Alvarez in their upcoming superfight

Terence Crawford will look to do the unthinkable and defeat Canelo Alvarez this September in Las Vegas via knockout. Notably, Alvarez's two defeats have been by decision.

In a recent press conference, Crawford promised to put on a strong performance, saying:

''Anybody can be knocked out. Canelo’s got a granite chin, he’s tough, he’s durable. But we’ve seen him hurt a couple of times and given the right circumstances, anybody can get knocked out...I just gotta focus on doing what I can do and controlling what I can control inside the ring. And that’s going out there and winning the fight decisively...this is my mega fight. This is my moment.''

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below (12:48):

This provoked a response from Alvarez, who said that his vast experience would play a significant factor in their fight, which he would ultimately win in the end, prompting Crawford to smile.

