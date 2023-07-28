Terence Crawford gets surprising reply from rap megastar Eminem about historic walk-out

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is set to enter the squared circle this weekend in what would be the biggest test of his career against Errol Spence Jr. The fight between the two holds a lot of importance and is considered to be one of the biggest fights in the modern era of boxing.

The undisputed welterweight championship bout will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And fitting for a historic bout, Terence Crawford is looking to get rap megastar Eminem to walk him out.

While talking about who's going to walk him out in his fight against Spence Jr., Crawford discussed the possibility of having Eminem along with him in one of the videos posted on his Instagram recently. He said:

"You know what I was thinking? It would be dope to have live Eminem me walk me out or something like that. I don't think he ever walked anybody out."

While Terence Crawford wouldn't have expected a reply from Eminem about the same, the American rap megastar responded to 'Bud' in the comment section of his post and claimed that Crawford is one of his favorite boxers right now. He said:

"This is 2 crazy.!!! You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!"

NoSmokeSport @NoSmokeSport Terence Crawford mentions that he’d love to have Eminem walk him out this Saturday in a Instagram post, Eminem then responds in the comments! pic.twitter.com/eK19d9AT3Z Terence Crawford mentions that he’d love to have Eminem walk him out this Saturday in a Instagram post, Eminem then responds in the comments! #SpenceCrawford @Eminem @terencecrawford twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

James Toney backs Terence Crawford to beat Errol Spence Jr.

Former three-weight world champion James Toney recently gave a rather bold prediction for the undisputed welterweight championship bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

During an interview with Mill City Boxing, James Toney spoke about how Crawford has fought better competition and how Spence Jr. has never fought somebody as fast as 'Bud'. While predicting a late stoppage for the WBO welterweight champion, Toney said:

"I think he’s [Crawford] is too much for Spence, but we’ll find out, we’ll never know until they’re in that ring. I’m not being biased, Crawford is the better fighter, he’s fought the better competition, people say that Spence has but I don’t see it. I see a late-round stoppage – knockout! Spence has never dealt with anyone who’s just as fast as he is and who hits harder than he does. I love Shawn Porter, but Crawford beat the breaks off him.”

Watch the interview below: